CRIME
Missing men found dead
Two Mexicali men who were reported missing last week were found dead with signs of foul play in San Luis Río Colorado.
La Voz newspaper reported that Luis David Jacobo García, 28, and Uvaldo Espinoza Jacobo, 52, were found with shotgun wounds to the head.
The bodies were found by the side of the San Luis Río Colorado-Golfo de Santa Clara Highway, between Ejido Mesa Rica 1 and Ejido Mesa Rica 2 rural towns. Police officers found bullet casings close to the bodies.
Jacobo García and Espinoza Jacobo were reported missing on Thursday, January 26. The victims were last seen on their way to pick up vehicle documents at Mexicali’s Bus Depot.
POLITICS
Former Governor legally defends from party decision
Former Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla has been legally battling against the president’s political party decision to silence him from criticizing state authorities.
The National Regeneration Movement Party’s Commission of Honesty and Justice decided to forbid the senator-turned-governor-turned-senator-again from expressing harsh statements against his successor Marina Avila.
In August 2022, former Gov. Bonilla accused the first female in the governor’s office of betraying agreements with organized crime. The disagreement allegedly caused a series of terrorist acts in which several transit buses were burned throughout parts of Baja California.
Party member Francisco Javier Tenorio filed a complaint against the lawmaker for attacking democracy and the party’s public image.
The party decided to discipline Bonilla by forbidding him from baselessly commenting against other members, especially elected officials.
Sen. Bonilla unsuccessfully filed a complaint with the Mexican Electoral Court. The regional court in Guadalajara ruled against the former governor back in November.
Last week, the state Electoral Court addressed a second case filed by the lawmaker. Two of the three local justices voted to admit the case for discussion.
CRIME
Man shot to death early Sunday
A 28-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in a western Mexicali area.
According to media outlet reports, the incident was reported to the police at 3:36 a.m., on January 29, in the Fraccionamiento Jazmines area.
A woman called the police to report an injured man close to the intersection of Lara Nueva Avenue and Puerto del Sol Street.
Mexicali Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene to provide treatment to the injured man, however, the victim was declared dead at the scene.
The victim was identified by the authorities as Juan Ricardo, who had a shotgun wound to the head and two more in the left leg.
The victim was dressed in a gray sweatshirt, blue jacket, denim jeans, and white tennis shoes.
ASSEMBLY
Field burning bill approved
A state bill that, if enacted by Governor Marina Avila, would regulate agricultural field burning was approved unanimously by the Legislature.
The bill provides cities with tools to issue permits and schedule field burning accordingly to Baja California Environmental Law. It authorizes cities to issue burning permits dependent on growers to avoid a major environmental impact.
The proposal was first introduced on March 2022 by Assemblyman Diego Echevarría, of the conservative National Action Party.
In the Mexicali Valley, producers mostly burn fields of wheat, asparagus, corn, barley, and safflower.
Cities will be able to first inspect and verify producers' compliance with the new requirements while registering details of every permit.
The bill includes provisions that prohibit field burning close to urban and suburban areas.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
