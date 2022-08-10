PUBLIC HEALTH
Monkeypox case reported
A state official said a monkey pox case was reported in Mexicali.
Another case was reported in Tijuana and a third one in Ensenada.
Previously, the Department of Public Health dismissed a case recorded in Ensenada.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrián Medina said the patients are all male of 30, 54 and 49 years of age.
In all cases, patients previously traveled to the US or other parts of Mexico.
In the local case, Sec. Medina said the 54-year-old visited San Diego.
Other four cases have been recorded in Baja California, the state official said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
City proposes security guard registratio
After three security guards allegedly killed a customer a couple weeks ago a city official proposed to create a security guard registration.
City clerk Daniel Valenzuela the registration seeks to have more control of those working in such activity.
The state has had for years a security guard registration that includes companies providing services.
Valenzuela said the proposal would move forward along with the Alcohol Advisory Board.
“We are working with bar owners in order to have this registration that I think will be good for Mexicali,” the city clerk told La Voz newspaper.
According to the city official the registration seeks to avoid incidents like the one which occurred a couple weeks ago in Las Micheladas bar.
Valenzuela added that the bar had insufficient security guards to control both inside the site and at the entrance.
The City has held enforcement operations to verify bar compliance.
Valenzuela said his agency fined the bar with the equivalent of $7,500 in Mexican currency for operating off its schedule.
A state judge indicted the security guard allegedly involved in the July 24 case, the state Attorney General’s office recently said.
ENVIRONMENT
State street rehabilitation program begins
Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced Monday the start of the new street rehabilitation program that seeks to improve mobility and reduce pollution.
The program includes the expansion of the Islas Agrarias Road in eastern Mexicali, the expansion of Gomez Morin Boulevard in the south and the rehabilitation of Cetys Avenue.
The authorities announced Secretary of Infrastructure Arturo Espinoza met with RFP winning companies to discuss project details and contract signing.
Projects are expected to begin in the next couple weeks.
CRIME
Man found dead in empty lot
The body of a man was found wrapped in a blanket in an empty lot, according to media reports.
The incident was reported to the police Monday between Michoacán Alley and Michoacán Avenue in the Pueblo Nuevo area.
The corpse was found wrapped in a violet blanked inside a black plastic bag.
State police officers and staff with the State Coroner’s office were deployed to the scene.
— Arturo Bojorquez,
