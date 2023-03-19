PUBLIC HEALTH
Dozens of monkeypox cases reported
The state of Baja California has reported 32 Monkey pox cases, a Mexican agency said.
Reports from the Mexican Department of Public Health say those cases were detected in the first week of March.
The bi-weekly epidemiological report shows Mexico has recorded close to 4,000 cases, with 74 probable cases and 51 confirmed cases detected in the last couple of weeks.
The report says one of the patients recorded in Baja California died.
Baja California is eleventh in total cases in Mexico.
The illness has particularly impacted people 30-34 years of age.
COLLEGE
Over a dozen professors removed for sexual abuse
Over a dozen college professors have been removed in the last three years for sexual abuse.
Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) Dean Luis Enrique Palafox told La Crónica newspaper 15 professors have been dismissed after complaints were filed against the individuals, however, the college system has received over 300 complaints filed mostly by female students through the mechanism to address gender violence.
More than half of the university’s students are women.
The Dean said back in 2020 the college launched a series of projects in order to build protocol to address sexual harassment. These projects include prevention committees and an online reporting system.
The dean told the newspaper the college system seeks to increase trust from students in filing reports for sexual abuse or discrimination.
The college seeks to develop educational strategies in order to put sexual harassment to an end, Palafox said.
BORDER
Guatemalan mother, son rescued
A 47-year-old Guatemalan woman and her 7-year-old son were rescued by Mexicali police officers after being left on their own without food and cash.
The police said Otilia and her son were provided shelter after being abandoned by human traffickers.
The immigrants arrived in Mexicali recently from San Luis Petén, Guatemala.
After hiring traffickers in order to irregularly cross the border, mother and son were left to their own devices.
The police found the immigrants’ family in Guatemala. The woman and the minor were provided tickets for their safe return to the Central American country.
No details were provided about the conditions the immigrants were found by the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Woman allegedly involved in seven homicides arrested
A woman who was allegedly involved in seven homicides in Mexicali was arrested in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.
The Sonora State Attorney General’s office said Alicia Adela “N,” no age reported, was arrested by San Luis Río Colorado police officers.
The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for the homicide of two Mexicali victims.
According to the agency, the suspect fled to San Luis Río Colorado to avoid the arrest, however, Alicia Adela was arrested after a multi-agency investigation. The agency said the suspect was involved in seven homicide investigations.
Alicia Adela was turned over to police officers through the Baja California State Attorney General’s office.
Woman sought for human trafficking caught
A woman who Interpol was searching for was arrested in Mexicali.
The suspect was sought for human trafficking, the state Department of Public Safety said on Thursday, March 16.
The woman, who the agency identified as Ofelia “N,” aka “Güera” or “Lupe,” was nabbed in an operation held by state police agents, Interpol officers and the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
The suspect was arrested in the intersection of Apóstol Central Street and Zacatecana Street.
According to the agency, the detained woman belongs to a criminal band dedicated to human trafficking.
No other details were provided.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
