LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mother, son, die in car accident
A woman and her son died Sunday after their vehicle fell into an irrigation canal.
The incident was reported at 5:55 p.m. on May 14, close to the Cerro Prieto rural town in the Pacífico Canal.
The victims were identified as Emiliano, 18, and Sugey, 45. The woman was driving a 2010 Chrysler Sebring.
Ricardo “N,” 17, was the sole survivor of the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man nabbed with shotgun
A man was nabbed at the Colonia Oscar Garzón area in alleged possession of a shotgun.
According to police reports, the suspect, identified as Angel “N,” 22, was found while driving a gray Hyundai Elantra.
Police officers attempted to stop the suspect, who instead tried to flee. Police agents briefly chased the suspect.
The Police found a 12-caliber shotgun inside the vehicle.
The suspect was first transported to the police headquarters and eventually turned over to the Mexican Attorney General's office.
CRIME
Beauty salon robbed
A beauty salon was robbed over the weekend by unknown individuals who took close to $700 USD in items and caused $500 more in damages.
La Voz newspaper reported the incident occurred in the Valle de Puebla area.
Owner Karina Montes told the newspaper employees found out several items, including a dryer and a TV were missing upon arrival. Several glass doors were also broken.
A neighbor called the owner early on Friday, May 12 to report the open business doors.
Upon arrival, the owner found out about the robbery and the damages.
The owner attempted to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office, but agency staff asked to come back in a week.
Montes told the newspaper a witness said the robbed items could be in a property named La Zona, where stolen items are left after burglaries and robberies in the area.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes safe school bill
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to provide students with a safe environment.
Assemblyman Cesar Gonzalez introduced a bill to amend state law in order to make sure equality and favorable safety are promoted within schools while avoiding any acts of discrimination and violence.
In 2017, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography released results of its national survey on discrimination that showed 16.7% of students said the have been victims of discrimination at school.
The lawmaker said until gender-based discrimination is not eradicated from schools the state will not be able to achieve the goals set in its Sustainable Development program.
Assemblyman Gonzalez said children and women suffer violence at home, schools, work, and communities.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.