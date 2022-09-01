COMMUNITY
Mothers of disappeared individuals hold demonstration
Mothers of people who have disappeared held a demonstration Tuesday at the Civic Center during the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearance. In some cases, the individuals have been missing for years.
Protestors belonging to the United and Strong Mothers collective posted pictures all over state and city buildings to demand the authorities respond to their claims to find their beloved ones.
Aleida Limón, whose son was allegedly kidnapped seven months ago, told La Crónica newspaper the demonstration’s goal was to meet Gov. Marina Avila. The meeting was not held.
The governor held events in Tecate and Tijuana.
Limón said she was asked by a prosecutor with the Attorney General’s office to not provide cash to an individual who allegedly demanded money for her son's release.
Limón told the newspaper that although evidence and witness testimony has been provided to the Attorney General’s office, cases are being investigated slowly.
In the majority of cases, the authorities provide little to no help in order to find missing people, the mother told the newspaper.
Investigations are mostly held by relatives of the victims, although the state launched a special commission to find missing individuals. Such a commission has run without a department head for months.
In the meantime, the mothers of the disappeared have requested tools and staff to continue searching for those missing, but the Attorney General’s office has responded that the agency lacks both items.
On Tuesday, the Attorney General’s office unsuccessfully searched two Tijuana areas in order to find remains of missing people.
Collective representative Irma Leyva said the number of people reported missing has been increasing, so the state must reconsider its crime strategy.
German Arturo García Cuéllar and Cruz Antonio Ulloa Vivas disappeared over the weekend after selling a vehicle west of the city. Relatives and police officers searched a hotel after receiving a call to find one of the victims.
Attorney General Iván Carpio was criticized for failing to sign an agreement in order to request help from Mexican agencies to search for those missing. Carpio said Wednesday in a press conference he is available and the document must be turned in to his office.
Carpio added that four out of every five individuals reported missing have been found or returned to their families.
Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said the number of registered collectives has almost doubled since November, to 22 from 12.
The state has held over 300 searches in Baja California, with over half held in Tijuana and 92 in Mexicali.
Zavala said a special commission that involves lawmakers, collective representatives and the Human Rights Commission are expected to select a commissioner to search for missing people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rural Mexicali man arrested for sexual abuse
A rural Mexicali man who was accused of abusing a minor of less than 14 years of age was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General's office said.
According to the agency, Christian Doe, no age reported, was indicted for the Aug. 14, 2021, incident.
The authorities said the suspect allegedly took the victim to his residence and then touched the victim inappropriately.
Then, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim sexually and made her watch pornographic videos.
The judge issued the arrest warrant and indicted the suspect during a hearing held Monday, the office said.
The judge also decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation
PUBLIC HEALTH
Heat-related death toll increases to 22
Adrian Medina with the state Department of Public Health said the toll of heat-related deaths has increased to 22.
Statewide, the agency has recorded 132 people affected by high temperatures. Of those, 54 were heatstroke, 73 were heat exhaustion and five were solar burns.
Medina called residents to increase preventative measures to avoid any health issues.
In Tijuana and Ensenada, where high temperatures are not frequent, the state official said residents must be aware of heat stroke or dehydration.
The agency has started several programs to help vulnerable communities, including opening cool centers and delivering educational materials.
Of special interest are children, senior citizens and people with underlying illnesses, Medina said.
Medina asked residents to keep an eye on symptoms like intense thirst, dry skin, cold legs and arms, low blood pressure, and others, so affected people can get healthcare services.
The agency recommended people to drink plenty of water, avoid outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and use light-colored clothes, among others.
AGRICULTURE
Water reduction expected to increase soil salinity
The recently announced water allocation cut is expected to increase the salinity in Mexicali Valley soil, due to a lack of water needed to wash fields.
Also, the issue is expected to reduce productivity.
Researcher Silvia Monica Aviles said during the Revive the Colorado River Alliance seminar series that authorities must set new policies and strategies to address the issue, La Voz newspaper reported.
The expert and college professor said Mexicali Valley soil has the ideal conditions to increase salinity, impacting production and reducing yields.
Aviles said salt removal is sometimes not possible, so local fields need water, which will no longer be available.
The expert said the fields with the worst salinity issues are located in the northern side of Mexicali Valley.
Aviles suggested six strategies to reduce salinity, including proper management of organic residue and adding green fertilizer.
Also, the researcher said instead of burning residue, producers should deposit it in the soil to help keep moisture.
However, Aviles said such strategies require investment of funds to crush and help decompose residue.
ASSEMBLY
Amnesty bill approved
The state Assembly voted 19-4 in favor of an Amnesty Bill that, if enacted, would release criminals from prison.
The bill was previously voted by lawmakers with the Commission of Government, Legislation and Constitutional Affairs.
Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina, who chairs the commission, said amnesty will be issued to those who have been convicted already by state courts.
Amnesty applies to first-time offenders who committed crimes before the bill becomes law.
Amnesty could apply to those convicted for abortion, as well as native Baja Californians convicted of crimes related to the defense of their soil, water, territories and animals.
Also, the bill covers those who are in extreme poverty or are vulnerable due to their condition of exclusion or discrimination.
The bill’s content includes those who were forced to join organized crime, as well as those convicted for larceny if the sentence is less than five years.
Molina said in a prepared statement the bill also includes sedition or invitation to others to become members of political organizations that seek to alter institutional life. The bill does not include terrorism or crimes in which abduction was committed, as well as those where major injuries were caused.
According to the lawmaker, the bill does not include either those who committed crimes against life, bodily injuries, kidnapping or having committed crimes under violence or threat.
“Amnesty was well addressed, revised and works only for past crimes, not for those committed in the future,” said Molina, who was the bill’s author.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mexicali fair free acts announced
The Mexicali Fair announced Tuesday the names of the artists who will perform free of charge for fair attendants.
The fair will take place Sept. 28-Oct. 16.
The fair begins with bands Palomo and Reyes de Mexicali.
Other bands that will perform in the Isla de las Estrellas — or Island of the Stars — area are Diferente Nivel, Silverado, Kabah, Matisse and Cadetes de Linares.
For those who are especially interested in singers, the fair will host Alicia Villarreal, Carolina Ross, Ana Bárbara, Eliseo Robles, Karina Catalán and Ninel Conde.
For rock fans, Cuca, Rostros Ocultos and Kinky are expected to perform at the fair.
Singer Edith Márquez closes the Isla de las Estrellas performance list.
Different from the Palenque stage, fairgoers can see these acts by just paying for entrance tickets.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
