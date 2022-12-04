LAW ENFORCEMENT
Municipal police officer dismissed for sexual abuse case
A Mexicali municipal police officer has been dismissed after the authorities launched an investigation of a sexual abuse case in which the officer was allegedly involved.
According to local media reports, a woman accused the officer of presumed sexual abuse.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante acknowledged the police agent has been suspended while investigations are ongoing.
“There must be enough evidence (and) there has to be an investigation,” the mayor said days ago. “I cannot comment further if there’s no previous investigation.”
According to the mayor, the case is under investigation by the City Comptroller’s office and the State Attorney General’s Office.
Canal 66 TV interviewed the victim who said the police agent has been accused through a complaint. However, the officer's whereabouts are unknown. The victim asked the authorities to find the cop and bring justice.
The sexual abuse case allegedly occurred during a stop.
“I want to tell the public that any abuse — especially from a police officer or any other public servant — will be investigated,” Mayor Bustamante said.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil assured that sexual abuse cases within the law enforcement agency will not be tolerated.
La Voz newspaper reported that the police officer passed the law enforcement tests before being hired. The accused police officer, who has not been identified, was a 9-year veteran.
The authorities have not been able to find the police officer, according to the newspaper.
LABOR
Governor applauds minimum wage increase
Baja California Governor Marina Avila applauded the announcement made Thursday, December 1, by Mexican officials to increase the minimum wage by 20%.
In border areas, the minimum wage will go up to the equivalent of $16.42 USD in Mexican currency per day. In the rest of the country, the minimum wage will increase to little over $10 USD per day. The announcement was made in Mexico City during a press conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Gov. Avila said the presidential decision will keep Baja California as one of the states with the best quality of life in Mexico. Gov. Avila recalled that studies made by the National Council of Social Development Policy Assessment has put Baja California among the top five among Mexican states with the least food poverty.
Recent studies show the number of high wage jobs have decreased while low-wage employment has climbed. Also, the state has recorded price increases lately not seen in decades.
“Increasing the minimum wage will provide (employees) with more income for their work,” the governor said in a prepared statement.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Manhole cover theft addressed
About 10 manhole covers are reported stolen every week in Mexicali by individuals who sell metal in recycling businesses.
In order to address theft the Mexicali Public Utilities Commission has replaced those covers with covers made from other materials.
The agency has also recorded at least three car accidents caused by missing covers in the last six months, Commission Manager Armando Carrasco told La Crónica newspaper. Those involved in the accidents receive compensation, the manager said.
So far, the agency has replaced over 50 manhole covers this year.
Theft is mostly reported in southeast Mexicali — one of the highest crime areas.
CITY
Illegal party holders face fines close to $7,000
People who rent their properties to hold illegal parties can be fined close to $7,000 USD in Mexican currency.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Alcocer told La Voz newspaper such fines can also be given to bar owners that do not close by the time set in local ordinances.
Agency staff receive calls about illegal parties and those complaints are investigated. Once the authorities found those events staff can determine fines depending on past activity.
So far, the city has detected 25 illegal parties, mostly held in parks or event centers.
Most of the violations are related to lack of police, fire and other permits, Alcocer said.
The city has collected around 600,000 pesos, about $31,578 USD, in fines from illegal party holders.
– Arturo Bojórquez
