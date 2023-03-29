TOURISM
New flight to Cabos announced
A new flight to Los Cabos from Mexicali expected to start within upcoming months was announced on Monday, March 27.
The route is expected to start in October and tickets will be sold starting in May, according to La Crónica newspaper.
Departures will be scheduled at 1:00 p.m. and arrivals at 3:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays.
The announcement was made by Volaris airline company and the Government of Baja California during the Tianguis Turístico 2023 event.
Mexicali Airport manager Víctor Manuel García Bertín told the newspaper the airline will have 46,000 seats available per year.
The Mexicali airport has recorded a 20% increase in passengers, the manager said.
BORDER
Ensenada ratifies sister city
agreement with Calexico
The Ensenada City Council recently ratified the Sister City Agreement with the City of Calexico.
In a prepared statement, the City of Ensenada announced the ratification of the agreement that was approved by the Calexico City Council weeks ago.
Ensenada Mayor advisor Carlos Ibarra thanked Public Relations Manager Marisol Acuña for promoting the sister city program of Ensenada. Three other Ensenada officials were acknowledged for the effort.
Ibarra said in a statement the agreement seeks to promote tourism, economic development, and culture.
Ensenada City Councilwoman Alma Antúnez said the sister city agreement includes provisions to promote touristic, social, educational, economic, and sports activities, and especially to move forward with friendship, solidarity, and fraternal relationships.
In the meeting, Ensenada City Council members unanimously approved the appointment of Industrial Chamber President Ragnar Gutiérrez as Honorary Secretary of the Committee of Sister Cities of Ensenada.
CRIME
Senior adult injured in robbery
A 60-year-old man was seriously injured Monday after unknown individuals robbed a car wash in southern Mexicali.
The incident took place on March 27 in a car wash located close to the intersection of Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Anáhuac Boulevard.
The victim was assaulted and found unconscious.
A reporting party told police that upon opening the business employees found an injured guard. The reporting party also told the police suspects robbed about 5,000 pesos from the cash register.
Red Cross paramedics transported the injured man to the General Hospital.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
