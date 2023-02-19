BUSINESS
New casinos under construction
Mexicali will become home to a couple more additional casinos in the coming future.
The casinos received last year's permits and construction licenses, City Urban Administration Director Rogelio Guzmán told La Voz newspaper.
One of those casinos is under construction close to the intersection of Hector Terán Avenue and Anáhuac Boulevard — nearby the Police Headquarters. The second project is located by Justo Sierra Boulevard — a block away from another casino.
According to the city official, no other casinos are under the permitting process.
Recently, another casino was opened in downtown Mexicali by La Chinesca, or Mexicali's Chinatown area.
Due to their proximity, some Imperial Valley residents cross the border to the game in Mexicali casinos.
Years ago, Mexico modified its legislation in order to allow gaming casinos after decades of prohibition.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers amend Penal Code after patient deaths
After a series of patient deaths in surgeries and inspections held in clinics and hospitals, state lawmakers approved an amendment to the Baja California Penal Code in order to discipline surgeons without certifications. The bill was originally introduced by the Governor’s office.
The measure includes provisions to allow judges to convict violator surgeons and doctors with up to six years in prison if found without proper certification.
According to the bills’ content, certificates and credentials must be issued by public education agencies and medical associations.
Certificates and credentials must comply with the General Law of Health and correspond to the area in which the surgery is held. The bill also includes provisions to forbid convicted doctors from medical activity.
The bill does not seek to criminalize doctors, but to punish those incurring medical malpractice in order to protect Baja Californians and people from other countries who have surgeries in private state clinics and hospitals, according to the Governor’s office.
CARIBBEAN SERIES
State prepares baseball stadium expansion
Baja California is preparing to add 3,000 additional seats to the Nido baseball stadium to host the Caribbean Series.
The project is expected to cost about 50 million pesos, or about $2.6 million USD, Secretary of Infrastructure and Urban Development Arturo Espinoza told La Voz newspaper.
Besides the thousands of new seats, the stadium would include additional terrace space on the field side, entrances, and restrooms.
Sec. Espinoza said the plans and specifications will be ready next month. Also in March, the state will begin working on the expansion.
The stadium is owned by the state and borrowed from the Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club.
The newspaper said Governor Marina Avila expects to host next year's Caribbean Series.
The governor said Aguilas must provide funds for the project as well. According to the governor, the agreement between the state and the club is expected to be reviewed.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
