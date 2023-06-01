TOURISM
New flights announced
The Mexicali Airport will begin eight new flights in July that will help the city connect to other major urban areas.
During the most recent Tianguis Turístico event, Volaris airlines announced a flight from Mexicali to San Jose del Cabo.
The company plans to also start flying to Hermosillo, Sonora, as well as Queretaro, Puerto Vallarta, Chihuahua, Oaxaca, Los Mochis, Tuxtla Gutierrez, and Ciudad Juarez. Ticket sales began last week.
“We are excited to expand air connectivity in Baja California,” Governor Marina Avila said in a statement. “These new routes are an impulse to our tourism and economy.”
State Secretary of Tourism Miguel Aguíñiga said the new routes represent a significant step for Baja California.
“We feel very proud with the launching of these ten routes that will connect Mexicali and Tijuana with regions of great economic and touristic potential in our country,” Volaris Executive Vice President Holger Blankenstein said in reference to the new Tijuana-Villahermosa flight. “These new routes allow us to strengthen our strategy of connectivity for the benefit of those who seek to travel in a safe, direct manner.”
CITY
Mexicali plans to provide wheat producers financial support
The City of Mexicali plans to provide wheat producers up to the equivalent of over a million dollars, Mayor Norma Bustamante said.
However, the expenditure has not been submitted to the City Council, according to La Crónica newspaper.
The mayor told the newspaper the city is seeking funds in order to pay the 20 million pesos. Mayor Bustamante said it is expected to approve the funds within the next days.
On average, each wheat producer will get close to $6 USD from the city.
Assistant City Treasurer Rafael Pulido told the newspaper the city has been able to save close to half of those funds. The mayor also told the funds will not be paid through savings, but from other sources.
Last week, the Assembly called Mexican officials and flour producers to pay fair prices to wheat growers. Producers demand a minimum payment of over 8,000 pesos or more than $400 USD per ton.
SPORTS
Baseball club announces upcoming season game schedule
Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club has announced their schedule of games for the upcoming season.
The local club starts their fight for its fifth title in history on October 13, hosting the Sultanes de Monterrey. Mexicali begins a four game series against Monterrey on October 15.
Both clubs finish the first round of the season in a three game series, which is scheduled to take place November 24 to 26.
Mexicali starts the second round with a three game series against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo. Both teams end the second round with a three game series in Hermosillo from December 28 to 30.
The postseason is expected to begin on January 2, 2024 and conclude by January 30, 2024.
COURTS
Man convicted for robbery sentenced
A state judge sentenced a man to spend 20 and one half years in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery.
The state Attorney General’s office said Francisco Javier Álvarez Perezchica, no age reported, admitted having committed at least one robbery in September 2019 of a convenience store located in the Colonia Elías Calles area.
The man signed an agreement with prosecutors in which he admitted having brandished a firearm to commit the robbery.
Álvarez Perezchica took cash from the cash register several items.
In September 2022, prosecutors handled eleven more robbery cases under similar circumstances.
COURTS
Individual accused of homicide sentenced
An individual whose prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s office accused of a June 2021 murder was sentenced by a judge.
The agency said Fernando Francisco Vázquez López, no age reported, was accused of aggravated homicide. The incident took place by the Colonia Hidalgo area, where Vázquez López was accused of running over the victim.
State detectives determined Vázquez López ran over the victim in order to kill him.
The defense attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement that set Vázquez López’s sentence of 25 years in prison and the payment of 478,100 pesos or about $28,458 USD in damage repair.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
