TOURISM
New Monterrey flight begins
State officials and company representatives held an event on Thursday to begin with the new Viva Aerobus Airlines flight to and from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
The inaugural flight arrived Thursday afternoon, June 1. The airline plans to have six low-cost flights per week.
“It’s nice to have Viva Aerobus back in the state capital city,” State Secretary of Tourism Miguel Aguíñiga said in a statement. “Without a doubt, with more connectivity, we will be able to promote tourism.”
The low-cost airline offers 14 flights from Baja California airports — mostly from Tijuana.
“We are committed to offering the best travel experience to our passengers,” said Alejandra Soto, Institutional Affairs representative of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, the company that manages Mexicali International Airport General Rodolfo Sanchez Taboada.
The inaugural flight comes days after Volaris announced eight new flights from Mexicali. Soto said these new flights are expected to increase passenger seat count by 35% this year.
Viva Aerobus plans to offer 35 new flights in 2023, with over 4 million flight seats available.
“We have decided to expand our network of routes in Baja California so more people can travel at low prices and in new airplanes to more iconic, strategic destinations in the country,” Viva Aerobus Communications Director Walfred Castro said. “At the same time, we are connecting this great state for the benefit of Tourism, business, trade, and the local economy.”
The airline said it is the newest in Mexico and the fourth youngest in North America.
The company has close to six dozen A320 and A321 Airbus airplanes with an average age of five years.
Secretary Aguíñiga said the state expects up to 6% more visitors to Baja California in 2023.
ENVIRONMENT
City removes thousands of used tires
Since the administration began in the autumn of 2021, the City of Mexicali has removed over 52,000 used tires from streets and empty lots.
Mexicali Environmental Protection Director Manuel Zamora told La Voz newspaper that state law mandates the city must remove used tires from public ways. However, warehousing and disposal are under state jurisdiction.
Also, state law mandates the city must enforce minor operations of sale and repair of tires.
Along with Public Works staff, the agency has collected and transported tens of thousands of used tires disposed at the state-hired plant south of the city.
The state Department of Environment and Sustainable Development reported last year 585,331 used tires were admitted at the plant.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker introduces institutional violence bill
A state lawmaker recently introduced a bill that seeks to protect residents from institutional violence.
Assemblymember Cesar Gonzalez, of the Green Party, proposed a measure to amend Baja California's Law of Women's Access to a Free of Violence Life.
According to the legislator, the state must be committed and obliged to protect women by promoting gender equality and avoiding discrimination.
In order to strengthen and support state policy, the state must implement programs to help protect women.
“We must take actions that do not allow officials to leave programs to protect women's rights at their free will,” Gonzalez said.
If enacted, the bill would forbid officials from cutting or canceling women's programs without a reason.
The lawmaker said acts of institutional violence are especially related to the administration of justice where all actions to prevent and address violence against women lie in.
Gonzalez said public officials commit institutional violence when women are denied accessing justice programs, failed to follow due diligence, or miss providing services.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Twelve dead in police-related shootings
A dozen individuals have died this year during police-related shootings, Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said.
La Voz newspaper reported those deaths have occurred in order to protect both law enforcement agents and residents.
The police chief said dead suspects were allegedly involved in crimes like threats with knives, domestic violence, and homicide attempts. Chief Mendívil told the newspaper the five-step lethal force protocol is applied when a real threat occurs.
Police officers must first protect victim safety, followed by agent security and other people involved in the case.
These incidents must be reported immediately, the police chief said.
The state Attorney General’s office is in charge of the incident investigation in order to determine whether the use of lethal force was legal or not, according to state law.
CRIME
Kidnapped woman and daughter released
A teenage mother who was mistakenly kidnapped with her 10-month-old baby was released by suspects.
According to media reports, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon, June 1.
Suspects allegedly demanded a payment of 350,000 pesos, or about $20,833 USD, for the release of victims. The police received a call regarding the kidnapping and police officers were deployed to the scene.
A family member told the police the suspects requested the payment of cash to release the 19-year-old mother.
Police officers found the young mother and her baby in the Valle del Pedregal area. Both victims were found without injuries.
According to media reports, the teenager was kidnapped by mistake.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
