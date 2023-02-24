INFRASTRUCTURE
New parking lot under construction
in the downtown area
A new parking lot for 200 vehicles is under construction in downtown Mexicali.
The state Department of Infrastructure and Urban Development said the parking lot is located between Ignacio Altamirano Street and Reforma Avenue Alley.
Secretary Arturo Espinoza said the two-story parking lot includes ramps and stairs, as well as parking spots for handicapped people. The state official said Wednesday, February 22, that construction just began.
Espinoza called on drivers and pedestrians to keep an eye out while driving or walking in the area to avoid issues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
American fugitives nabbed
Three U.S. fugitives were arrested by state police officers, the Department of Citizens Safety said on Tuesday, February 21.
The suspects were sought by the U.S. Marshals for outstanding arrest warrants for human trafficking and drug smuggling.
One of the suspects, who was identified as Gabriel, was arrested by International Liaison officers at Fraccionamiento Los Manantiales area. The suspect had an arrest warrant for immigrant trafficking.
By the Islas Agrarias area, state agents apprehended Alexis “N,” of Los Angeles, and Michelle “N,” of Riverside, who were both sought for drug smuggling.
The suspects were turned to the National Immigration Institute for their deportation.
CRIME
Man found dead with signs of foul play
A man was found dead early Thursday with signs of foul play.
According to police reports, the body was found at 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, in the Colonia San Gabriel area. The state Attorney General’s office said the corpse was found at 112 República de Uruguay Avenue.
The victim was identified as Luis Enrique “N,” 28. The report says the victim was found on the ground.
The body had shotgun wounds to the chest and legs.
DEMOCRACY
March announced to defend
Mexican electoral institute
The Mexican Employer Confederation in Mexicali, along with other civil organizations, called on citizens to take part in a demonstration on Sunday, February 26, that will take place in Mexicali’s Civic Center Square to express their disagreement with the electoral reform.
“It is not necessary to make modifications to Elections Law as those proposed in the new reform to dismantle the institution,” said Octavio Sandoval López, President of Mexicali’s Confederation.
On Wednesday, February 22, the Mexican Senate voted for a so-called B Plan that cuts significant funds to the National Electoral Institute.
At a press conference, Sandoval pointed out that it is not yet time to make severe changes to Mexico’s electoral system since the country’s democracy is still in the process of being built.
“The system was difficult to build and it guarantees that those who come to power can leave or can be ratified based on the decision of the people,” Sandoval said. “The best proof that the system is reliable is for those who are governing 21 states and have most of the local legislatures.”
After the demonstration, the confederation plans to launch an initiative called “Amicus Curiae” in order to gather voter signatures nationwide to call the Supreme Court to declare the reform as unconstitutional. Organizers plan to collect 50,000 signatures in Baja California.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
