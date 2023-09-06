LAW ENFORCEMENT
Officer-involved fatal shooting reported
Mexicali police officers shot a couple of suspects who allegedly first shot at the agents over the weekend in a rural area.
The Mexicali Police Department said Sunday that the incident occurred at the Ejido Janitzio rural town.
Early Sunday on September 3, the police received a report about a carjacking case in the Ciudad Morenos rural town.
The suspects were involved in the armed robbery of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspects fled in a white Jeep Rubicon, the police said.
After searching the area, the police found the suspects close to an irrigation canal in the Ejido Janitzio rural town.
According to the police, the suspects shot at the police officers, who responded by opening fire.
Both suspects died in the incident, the police said.
A third man allegedly involved in the incident was able to flee from the scene.
State and federal law enforcement, as well as the San Luis Río Colorado Police Department, joined the search for the third individual. No other information was provided.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Millionaire investment announced for La Rumorosa Highway
Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced Monday a major investment in the La Rumorosa Highway.
The Mexican Department of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, or SICT in Spanish, announced the investment of a billion pesos, which is around $62.5 million USD.
SICT Secretary Jorge Nuño said in a prepared statement that the goal is to provide appropriate maintenance and rehabilitation to the highway that connects Mexicali with coastal cities.
Gov. Avila said the highway will remain under state jurisdiction for the next three decades. The road was originally constructed decades ago as a toll highway by a private company. Still, the Mexican government decided to strike down the contract due to the high toll cost for users.
The past agreement between the Mexican and the Baja California governments was due in July 2020. The authorities were planning to assign the highway to a private company, Governor Avila said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Body found in cooler
The corpse of an individual was found inside a cooler in a rural area Monday morning, September 4.
La Voz newspaper reported that the body was found on a dirt road between Ejido Lázaro Cárdenas rural town and Ejido Yucatan rural town.
A reporting party told the police a foam cooler was found on the road while searching for aluminum cans.
The police found the foam cooler with help from the reporting party.
The body was found mutilated and dressed in white underwear.
CRIME
No injuries reported in police substation shooting
The Mexicali Police Department reported that no agents were injured after a police substation was shot at Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported by the police at 2:05 p.m. on September 4 in the Colonia Mayos area.
Police officers found a single shot in the substation's door. Police agents also found four 9mm caliber bullet casings.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said the substation had no surveillance cameras.
The police are looking for videos taken by cameras located in surrounding areas.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
