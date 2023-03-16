POLITICS
Opposition leaders file complaint against governor
On Tuesday, March 14, State chairmen of opposition parties filed a complaint with the National Electoral Institute under allegations of anticipated campaigning.
The complaint is based on the weekend’s event held in Mexicali by Mexico City Governor and potential presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum.
On Sunday, March 12, Gov. Sheinbaum, Baja California Governor Marina Avila, and Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante led a couple of events — one held at the State’s Auditorium.
The first event was to announce an agreement between Mexico City and Baja California to launch the local digital agency.
Next, Gov. Sheinbaum held a conference called “Governmental Policies for Citizen’s Benefit.” Hundreds of Baja California residents were transported to attend the latter event.
The complaint was filed by Institutional Revolutionary Party Chairwoman Guadalupe Gutiérrez, National Action Party Chairman Mario Osuna, and Revolutionary Democratic Party Chairman Omar Esparza.
Mexican law states no candidate can hold public events before the election season officially begins.
Osuna called the events absurd due to the alleged use of public funds. “Obviously, (Gov. Sheinbaum) came to promote herself,” Osuna said.
Chairwoman Gutiérrez also considered the state spent public funds in order to hold the event.
“We cannot allow the governor to keep violating the law,” Gutiérrez said. “And we cannot allow the Mayor to keep violating the law.”
Esparza said their rivals with the National Regeneration Movement Party, or Morena in Spanish, have violated elections laws.
Over the weekend, leaders of the Morena Party denied the claims.
Days ago, a group of Morena lawmakers held a political endorsement meeting in Mexico City with Mexico’s Secretary of Government Adán Augusto López, who is also believed as a potential successor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Biker runs over cop
A motorcycle driver ran over a traffic police officer Saturday, March 11, by New River Boulevard.
La Voz newspaper said the incident took place in the northbound lanes of the boulevard at the intersection with Jalisco Street.
A police video shows the biker running over the cop for unknown reasons. The biker, who was accompanied by a passenger, fled from the scene leaving the police agent about 10 yards from his patrol car.
The police agent was conducting traffic control tasks at the intersection.
Sentri lane users have commonly complained about drivers who cut the line at the boulevard intersections.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told the newspaper the police officer was not in danger, however, the officer was transported to a private hospital and vomiting.
The biker was able to flee and apparently crossed to the United States. Chief Mendívil said the suspect is a U.S. citizen.
The police filed a report in order to eventually arrest the suspect.
COURTS
Man sentenced for attempted homicide, rape
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 16 years in prison after issuing a guilty plea for attempted homicide, rape, robbery, and causing injuries.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge sentenced César Alonso Solís Castro, no age reported, for the October 2021 case.
According to the authorities, Solís Castro entered a company located in the Colonia Hidalgo area and brandished a knife at a female employee.
The individual demanded the victim enter the company’s restroom. Solís Castro attempted to commit sexual abuse and suffocate her. Suddenly, an employee arrived and stopped the individual.
Man indicted for attempted homicide of a woman
A man who owns a taxi company was indicted by a state judge for the attempted murder of his wife, the state Attorney General’s office said.
According to the agency, the judge indicted Rubén “N,” for the March 2018 incident.
The authorities said the day of the incident the suspect and the victim were talking in their Fraccionamiento Villafontana subdivision home.
Suddenly, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife. The victim was able to stop the assault but sustained serious injuries to the face, neck, and arms.
Then, the suspect presumably took the victim by the neck and caused additional injuries. The victim fled and asked for help.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to conduct the investigation.
The suspect was arrested by police agents last week during a taxi driver demonstration held in the Civic Center.
CRIME
Trio caught after shooting
Three individuals, including two women, were arrested by state police officers after a shooting.
The state Department of Public Safety said police agents received a report regarding a shooting while cruising in a gray 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with Arizona license plates. The suspects were cruising by a rural road.
State police officers found the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, however, the driver tried to flee by Cetys Avenue. Police eventually stopped the driver.
Police officers arrested Jorge Armando “N,” 32, of Uruapan, Michoacán, América Janeth “N,” 23, and Alejandra “N,” 24, both of Mexicali.
The police found no firearms inside the vehicle, however police agents reportedly found 15 small bags with 9.8 grams of cocaine.
The suspects were arrested and turned over to a prosecutorial agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man sought by U.S. authorities nabbed
A man who was sought in the U.S. for smuggling of immigrants was arrested by state police officers.
The state Department of Public Safety said the suspect was identified as José Angel “N,” no age reported.
The individual was found in the Colonia Bellavista area — close to the downtown area.
Police officers observed the suspect by Sur Street. The suspect coincided with the description provided by U.S. authorities, the agency said.
According to the authorities, the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for immigrant smuggling issued in May 2021 by the U.S. Marshals Office.
The suspect was turned over to the Mexican National Immigration Institute for his deportation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
