PUBLIC SAFETY
Overall crimes increase in March
Overall crimes increased by 12% last month in Mexicali compared to February, a state Public Safety Department report says.
Last month Mexicali residents filed 3,076 crime reports with the state Attorney General’s office. The figure is 358 above the crime reports filed in February.
Car theft reports increased 17%, public way robberies climbed 12% and drug sales reports went up 33%.
Also, Mexicali residents filed 20% more fraud reports last month compared to February.
While the city observed eight homicide reports in February, assassinations increased to 14 last month. Business and residential robberies reported a decrease.
STATE
Governor signs police benefits protocol
On Monday April 24, Baja California Governor Marina Avila signed a protocol that would provide close to 2,000 police officers and their families enhanced benefits.
The protocol includes a fund of 500 million pesos, which is about $28.5 million USD. The fund will allow police officers to register with the state’s healthcare and pension agency.
Police agents will also have scholarships, life insurance, home purchase programs and retirement. The agreement includes as well retirement for those police officers who have been unable to get a pension.
The state said in a prepared statement the program includes savings accounts for police officers that will increase with time.
Gov. Avila said her administration is committed to improve police officers working conditions due to their life risking duties. Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante also signed the agreement.
Police officers associations have fought for years to obtain these benefits.
Baja California Federation of Police Officers Alejandro Montreal, also a former Mexicali police chief, said in the statement the association plans to meet with other mayors and the Attorney General in order to include state agents in the accord.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Public utilities commission announces repair investment
Much has been made of Mexicali’s decaying water infrastructure, which, in the face of a lack of funds from the Baja California government, has led to the seepage of untreated wastewater into the New River and the Salton Sea.
However, on Monday, April 24, the State Public Services Commission of Mexicali, or CESPM in Spanish, announced the rehabilitation of southern Mexicali’s Campestre wastewater ditch. The project has a cost of more than a million dollars, which is close to 19 million pesos.
CESPM Director Armando Carrazco López emphasized the work being done in the city’s health infrastructure. “We are working to keep the city’s sanitary drainage facilities in good condition,” Carrazco López said in a statement. “This is a shared responsibility between the government and residents.”
Decades ago, the U.S. government granted significant funds to Baja California to improve its infrastructure and, with it, raise water quality sent to the New River. However, use and the passage of time have taken their toll.
As the New River continues to receive untreated water, Calexico and Imperial County officials have sought federal support to resolve the problem. So far, Imperial Valley governments have received financial support to tackle the problem – this time from the U.S. side of the border.
The commission’s ditch has a capacity of 8.5 liters per second and serves 1,344 residents of the Campestre subdivision.
The rehabilitation includes a series of improvements that include the construction of a perimeter fence with an electrified fence, land leveling and the renovation of the influent pipes with 10-inch PVC.
In addition, a pump and control room is being built, basic telemetry has been installed, and the entire pumping system is being changed, including motors and plumbing with flow meter. Also, a wet pit is being built.
On the other hand, civil works are being carried out to install a corresponding vertical grille.
Once the rehabilitation is completed, the pertinent tests of the cistern will be carried out and exterior lighting will be installed.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
