POLITICS
Party chair criticizes Governor for shootout
The state chairman of a political party criticized Baja California Governor Marina Avila after the shootout over the weekend in the San Vicente area that left 10 dead and nine injured off-road drivers.
State Chairman of the National Action Party Mario Osuna said in a statement, given the serious crisis of violence and insecurity that Baja California faces, the south of Ensenada events are regrettable and reprehensible.
According to Osuna, since the administration started, the conservative party has called and demanded Governor Avila to address state crime.
Once again, he said, “We call (Governor Avila) to assume a united command of coordination among law enforcement agencies and lead a frontal strategy to address the issue."
On Saturday, May 20, an armed commando attacked and killed 10 people, injuring nine others. Those affected were part of a convoy of all-terrain vehicles that participated in the so-called “Cachanillazo” event.
Osuna said it is clear that, given the failed crime strategy of the federal government, confrontations between criminal groups have increased while peace and tranquility of Baja Californian families have been lost.
“As citizens, we demand peace and security for our families,” Osuna said. “The integrity and peace of innocent families that today have been intimidated cannot continue to be put at risk.”
According to the state chairman, the administration lives in simulation and in the complacency of crime, which have brought confrontations like the ones that occurred over the weekend in San Vicente.
Osuna recalled the state has several other crime issues, including the disappearance of young men in Mexicali, the takeover of civic squares, and terrorist acts that leave families afraid of going out into the street.
“It is evident that the administration of Marina del Pilar is failing and Baja Californians are left with a lot to owe," Osuna added. "We demand a stop to the violence and a restoration of peace and tranquility in our state.”
Congresswoman Lizbeth Mata, whose district covers parts of Ensenada, and Senator Gina Cruz, of Mexicali, joined Osuna in his criticism.
On Monday, May 22, Gov. Avila posted a couple of pictures on social media announcing a meeting with top law enforcement officials to discuss the multiple murders.
As of Monday morning, neither the state nor the City of Ensenada has made public comments regarding the fatal shootout.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker calls courts to bring justice in femicide
A state lawmaker called the Chief Justice to make sure to process the femicide case of Daryela Valdez Rocha under a gender-based perspective while protecting the victim’s family members.
State Assemblywoman Michel Sánchez Allende, a member of the Majority Caucus, recalled that in mid-January Daryela Valdez Rocha, 25, was found dead in her Villas del Sol area home.
The state Attorney General’s office arrested the victim’s fiancé, Honorio, who was in alleged possession of a knife and had blood stains.
The victim had 34 stab wounds, the state Coroner’s office said.
The lawmaker said the victim filed two complaints against the suspect for threats and domestic violence. However, the court system failed to issue protective orders in the case.
On May 2 the lawmaker met with Valdez Rocha's family members and their attorney in order to discuss the family's concerns over their safety.
“Daryela's family has been the victim of threats by the defendant and the hearing to modify the precautionary measures was postponed,” Sánchez Allende said.
The suspect has been under police custody since the judge in the case arraigned Honorio “N.”
Sánchez Allende said ongoing threats and assaults from the suspect led to Valdez Rocha's death.
According to the lawmaker, Valdez Rocha was also victimized by the state due to the inefficient execution of protection orders and the lack of sensibility from judges to treat the case from a gender-based perspective.
The legislator recalled that state law mandates victims enjoy the right to request precautionary measures for their safety.
“We do not want Daryela's family to be another statistic, so I demand their protection and that all actions to procure and administer justice have as their central axis guaranteeing their physical and psychological integrity, as well as the protection of their assets”, the legislator said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Suspect dies in police chase
A man died and another was injured in a traffic accident during a police chase, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that the incident took place early Saturday, May 20, in the Colonia Oscar Garzón area.
Police officers were patrolling the area when the driver of a white Nissan March was observed allegedly committing a driving misdemeanor. Police agents attempted to stop the driver, who instead tried to flee.
The driver impacted a patrol car. The vehicle overturned in an empty lot.
According to the report, a man identified as “Teco” died, while Isaac, 19, got injured in the accident.
The police found a 9mm firearm in the vehicle.
According to the report, both suspects are allegedly related to the death of a 13-year-old boy in the Colonia Cachanilla area reported last week.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Officer-involved shooting reported
An officer-involved shooting was reported Friday in a rural town.
La Voz newspaper said the incident took place at 11:44 a.m. in the Kilómetro 43 rural town.
According to the report, a man who was identified as Juan, 47, was allegedly threatening another individual with a machete at a local restaurant.
Upon arriving at the scene, police officers attempted to persuade the suspect to surrender, however, the suspect allegedly threatened a police agent with the machete.
The police officer shot at the suspect’s leg. Red Cross paramedics transported the suspect to Mexicali’s General Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The injury was not serious.
The newspaper said it is expected that the suspect will be arrested upon release from the hospital.
CRIME
Man dead in party shooting
A man died and two others got injured after a Colonia Hidalgo shooting.
According to police reports, the incident occurred at 2:58 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, close to the intersection of Calzada San Miguel El Grande Avenue and Avenue 56.
A reporting party told the police several shots were heard at the scene.
The reporting party told the police that one of the victims, who was identified as Eduardo, a U.S. citizen, was transported to a hospital in the U.S. where he succumbed to the injuries.
Witnesses told the police Alexis fled in a gray Chrysler 300 vehicle.
The police found three bullet casings at the scene where a party was being thrown. Also, the authorities found a firearm in the passenger’s seat inside a Honda Accord.
A 44-year-old man who was injured during the shooting told the police he observed a man behind him falling to the floor after hearing the shots.
The witness then told police he observed his right arm bleeding. The victim drove to the Red Cross clinic for medical care.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
