POLITICS
Party chairwoman accuses Secretary of Health
The Chairwoman of an opposing political party accused state Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina of utilizing staff for election goals.
Institutional Revolutionary Party Chairwoman Guadalupe Gutierrez said in a press conference said the state has deployed Public Health staff on the streets to collect election information.
Gutierrez said Sec. Medina presumably seeks to run for Mexicali Mayor.
According to the party leader, staff that administered COVID-19 vaccines is now filing surveys of Mexicali voters.
Gutierrez said the state administration has been unable to address issues like crime, public utilities, and health.
“They are now asking who lives at homes and who votes,” Gutierrez said regarding questions asked by Public Health staff. “These are not questions the Department of Public Health should have been asking.”
Also, Gutierrez considered such information must be gathered by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
The party leader said while the General Hospital urgently needs medications, staff is deployed in many areas and streets asking questions that are not relevant to the agency.
As of Wednesday evening, the state Department of Public Health has not commented on the matter.
CITY
Homicide reduction reported
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said the city has recorded a significant reduction in homicides.
The city moved from 16 to 29 among the top 50 municipalities with the largest concentration of homicides, the chief said.
According to the chief, last year the city recorded 55 homicides, while this year the figure went down to 32.
Mendívil said while the city observed a 40 percent increase in homicides in previous couple of years, Mexicali now reports a 38 percent decline.
The report says little over half of homicides are committed with firearms.
However, the police chief admitted there’s much to do in terms of addressing crime.
Business robberies increased by 15 percent. Almost nine of every ten business robberies occur in three convenience store chains.
Chief Mendívil said complaints and reports filed with the State Attorney General’s office went down from over 40,000 in 2015 to 32,000 in 2019.
The police seek to record this year less than 274 homicides.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Armed men nabbed in rural Mexicali
Three armed individuals were arrested in two separate incidents, the state Department of Public Safety said.
One of the arrests took place in the Guadalupe Victoria rural town, according to the agency.
There, state troopers arrested Ángel Alberto “N,” no age reported.
The suspect was in alleged possession of a loaded .38 caliber firearm.
In the Ejido Marítimo town police officers arrested Manuel Alfonso “N,” of Mexicali, and José “N,” of the Valle de la Trinidad area.
The suspects were nabbed with a loaded shotgun, six firearm magazines, and 128 ammunition cartridges.
The suspects were traveling in a 2012 Honda Civic that was reported stolen and had plates from another vehicle.
The suspects were turned to a prosecutorial agency for processing.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
