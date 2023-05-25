POLITICS
Party leaders demand Police Chief oust
Top leaders of the conservative National Action Party, or PAN in Spanish, demanded the ousting of Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil after the series of anomalies detected in the handling of a fatal accident that left a teacher dead.
In a press conference, State Party Chairman Mario Osuna said lack of coordination among law enforcement agencies lead to corruption incidents like the one that allowed the release of a 20-year-old driver who apparently killed teacher Yenin Chan Escárcega, 40, on Monday, May 15.
The teacher was leaving a Teacher’s Day party when BMW driver Marbella ran over the victim.
The police released the driver, who was cited for a misdemeanor. The police also said the incident was the teacher’s fault.
The decision triggered demonstrations from teachers and victims' family members.
City Comptroller Héctor Ceseña also pointed out the inconsistencies of the police investigation.
A police official originally denied Marbella was driving under the influence or attempted to flee from the scene as witnesses told media outlets.
Days later the State Attorney General’s office issued an arrest warrant against the driver.
Mexicali City Councilman Manuel García, also a PAN member, showed inconsistencies in the handling of the case from Police Chief Mendívil.
On Tuesday,May 23, Chief Mendívil announced the removal of five police staff members within the Traffic Department based on due diligence violations.
Councilwoman Edel de la Rosa, also a PAN member, said Police Chief Mendívil is incapable of leading the law enforcement agency.
Mexicali Party Chair Alejandro Cota called Mayor Norma Bustamante to remove Chief Mendívil from office.
La Voz newspaper stated on Wednesday, May 24 that the driver's attorneys are unaware of the whereabouts of Marbella.
State authorities expect the driver to turn herself over given she’s now considered a fugitive.
CRIME
Parents of missing man assaulted
Unknown individuals shot at the parents of a man who was reported missing a year ago.
Soraya Ana and Gonzalo Moreno were shot at while cruising in their vehicle by Ciudad Coahuila rural town on the Sonoran border, according to La Voz newspaper.
The couple’s son, Kevin Moreno, disappeared from the Terraza del Shots bar last year.
Soraya told the newspaper the shooting took place while driving by the town. The couple, along with missing people collectives, prepares an operation to seek human remains.
The three shots left damages and no injuries, Soraya said. The couple left the scene immediately.
Soraya said the couple has received threatening messages. Though assaulted the couple will not stop searching for their son in the area, Soraya said.
COURTS
Three sentenced for sexual abuse
Three individuals were separately sentenced for the sexual abuse of minors, the state Attorney General’s office said.
In the first case, a judge sentenced Casimiro Estrada Zárate to 21 years in prison for the Nov. 2017 sexual abuse case of a minor.
The incident took place in a home located in the Hacienda de las Torres area. The sentencing hearing took place on May 11.
In the second case, the judge sentenced Eduardo Terán Ríos, no age reported, to 29 years in prison. The suspect was accused of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in a Mexicali home.
According to the agency, the suspect inappropriately touched the minor at least twice in February and March 2020. Although threatened, the victim decided to speak about the case with her family.
In the last case, the judge sentenced Iván Venegas Solórzano to 23 years in prison.
The individual was found guilty in a sexual abuse case that reportedly occurred on June 2020 in the Colonia Cerro Prieto 4 area.
After the sexual assault, the victim was taken once again to a bedroom to continue the abuse. The victim told family members about the incident.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
