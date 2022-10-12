PUBLIC SAFETY
Passenger death delays flight
A passenger died Monday afternoon in the Mexicali airport, according to media reports.
The incident was reported in the Mexicali-Culiacán Volaris airline flight. The state Attorney General’s office said the man died on a flight that was scheduled to depart at 2:33 p.m.
Witnesses told the authorities, the man reportedly had chest pain and breathing issues. Airport paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to help the man.
Both the National Guard and the state Attorney General’s office were called to the scene.
The man was not immediately identified.
BORDER
Customs staff increase announced
The Mexican Department of the Treasury and the Customs Agency announced the increase of staff assigned to Mexican Customs in order to speed up the crossing of travelers.
The increase of staff during peak hours will be applied to the Mexicali-Calexico border, reported La Crónica newspaper.
The agencies expect assigning additional staff will help improve border crossing times while decreasing air pollution.
No other details were provided.
LEGISLATION
Supreme Court rules against council member appointment bill
The Mexican Supreme Court ruled against Baja California legislation signed close to two years ago, that allows the Governor to appoint city council members.
In a press release, the court said the ruling was approved by the majority of justices.
The bill modified the content of the Baja California Law of Municipal Regime related to filling city council vacancies. The bill was originally signed by Governor Jaime Bonilla, in Nov. 2020.
Justices said the ruling legislative process was violated, which in turn, made the legislation invalid.
The bill was originally voted by the legislature as an emergency bill. Justices said the emergency was not justified. Also, cities were unable to take part in the discussion since the bill was set as an emergency bill.
However, the court said the invalidation only applies to the City of Tecate which was the only city that filed a case with the Supreme Court.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes bill of weapon use by off-duty police officers
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to regulate the use of firearms by police officers while off-duty.
Assemblyman Diego Echevarría, of the National Action Party, said the proposal seeks allowing agents to use their weapons off-duty when their lives are under threat.
The proposal comes after several off-duty police officers were shot to death.
The lawmaker said police officers are entitled to protect people’s safety by stopping crime and enforcing laws while arresting suspects and investigating cases. This leaves police agents at constant risk while on the job.
While performing their duties, cops use police firearms as the last resource to repeal violent crime.
“From the Assembly we express our support to our law enforcement agencies,” Echevarría said. “Our solidarity is with the families of those who have lost their relatives. Competent authorities must now bring justice.”
– Arturo Bojórquez,
