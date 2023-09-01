PUBLIC HEALTH
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines arrive
The state Department of Public Health began administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines at schools on Wednesday, August 30.
The vaccines will be administered to students ages 5-11, the agency said.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said although this age group is not at risk, the authorities expect to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the reopening of schools.
According to the agency, 3,000 vaccines arrived to the state. Of those, 800 vaccines will be administered in Mexicali.
Sec. Medina said the vaccines will be administered to children whose most recent vaccine was administered over six months ago, as well as those who have not gotten a single vaccine.
The agency plans to install 15 vaccination stands in shopping malls, stores, and clinics.
According to Sec. Medina, the state has COVID-19 under control, no deaths, and no hospitalized patients.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Binational police meeting held
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil took part in a binational law enforcement meeting held at the El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol headquarters, the police said.
The meeting was led by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens. Owens assumed the role of CBP Chief on June 9 of this year.
According to the announcement, the Mexicali Police Department took part in the meeting along with FBI, HSI Calexico, ERO, OFO, U.S. Marshals Service, the Riverside and Imperial County Sheriff’s Departments, the California Highway Patrol El Centro Sector and Winterhaven offices, Naval Air Facility El Centro, Bureau of Land Management, and representatives from the El Centro, Imperial, Brawley, and Westmorland police departments.
Chief Mendívil said collaboration with U.S. law enforcement is the key to getting results.
The Mexicali Police said the agency’s public safety and anti-criminal efforts were highlighted by the USBP Chief.
Mexicali Police agents are expected to get trained in the near future at the Border Patrol’s virtual range.
CITY
Heat-related deaths climb to 42
The number of Mexicali residents who have died due to heat-related illnesses has increased to 42 this year.
The state Coroner’s office said the last two cases were registered on Tuesday, August 29, La Voz newspaper reported.
One of the cases was a 16-year-old boy, who has been identified only as Carlos, and was working in construction in eastern Mexicali. The teenager fainted on the street, the agency said.
The second case was a man in his mid-40s who was identified as Jesús. The victim died in the Fraccionamiento Villas del Rey area close to the Police Headquarters.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
