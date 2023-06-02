STATE
Governor breaks ground for pet sanctuary
Baja California Governor Marina Avila broke ground Tuesday along with representatives of a nonprofit organization the new pet sanctuary named Milly.
The sanctuary will cost 15 million pesos or about $892,857 USD.
According to the Governor, the state is working along with the nonprofit Patitas Callejeras, or street paws in Spanish.
The site is planned to provide animals found and caught on streets with a spot for their care and comprehensive services before adoption. The project also seeks to prevent diseases like Rocky Mountain Fever from spreading.
The sanctuary is located in a 68,049 square feet property at the Colonia 4 in the Cerro Prieto area.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said the Department of Environment and Sustainable Development will be in charge of the sanctuary’s operations.
Medina said the site includes a veterinary clinic that is expected to help strengthen preventative measures to keep pets healthy.
Students of the School of Veterinary of the Autonomous University of Baja California will provide services at the clinic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
American fugitive caught
A US fugitive who was sought for human trafficking was arrested in Mexicali, the state Department of Public Safety said.
The agency said state police officers, along with National Immigration Institute staff arrested Erick “N,” no age reported, in the Colonia Valle de Plata area. The suspect was found by Valle de las Palmas Street.
The US Marshals notified Baja California that the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant issued on July 2022.
The suspect was deported to the US.
COMMUNITY
First Braille birth certificates issued
State officials have issued over a hundred birth certificates in Braille in the last weeks, Baja California authorities said.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said in a statement the Office of the State Clerk has issued 119 of these certificates free of cost.
Free certificates will be available until the end of June, Sec. Zavala said.
State Clerk Elizabeth Marquez has promoted the program among organizations that provide services to the visually impaired.
Mexicali Blind and Visually Impaired Association President Celina Montiel said the Braille birth certificates provide certainty and independence to those who benefited.
“We always depended on others in order to read the certificates,” Montiel said.
The visually impaired can apply for birth certificates by providing their full name, place, and date of birth, unique registration code, phone number, and email.
After June 30, birth certificates will cost about $13 USD for those born in Baja California. The price tag doubles for those born in other states.
CORRUPTION
State officials announce filing of criminal complaints
Two Baja California officials reported the filing of 20 criminal complaints against former state officials for anomalies in the overpriced purchase of medicines, uniforms, and other items during the past administration.
The announcement was made by Secretary of Honesty Rosina del Villar and State Legal Counsel Juan Jose Pon.
According to the state officials, the complaints have been filed in both the state and the federal Attorney General’s offices.
The list of defendants includes former Secretary of Public Health Alonso Pérez Rico and four other area officials. At least eight criminal complaints have been filed against these officials.
The authorities said the former Secretary of Public Health is charged with peculation, illegal public service, and illegal use of power related to eight contracts that showed serious anomalies.
State Legal Counsel Pon said more individuals are expected to be included in the allegations as investigations continue.
ASSEMBLY
Minor smoking bill introduced
A state lawmaker recently introduced a bill that, if enacted, would include prison penalties to those who induce minors into smoking.
State Assemblywoman Amintha Briceño, of the conservative National Action Party, proposed a bill to amend the Penal Code in order to punish adults who help minors smoke tobacco.
As of today, state law includes provisions to punish adults who induce minors into alcohol or drugs.
If the bill is enacted, those found in violation would get convicted of up to five years in prison and fines.
Assemblywoman Briceño said tobacco use has become an illness that affects all human tissues and people’s health. It also causes several types of cancer, the lawmaker said.
The lawmaker said the bill matches the Declaration of Children’s Rights that suggests legislators enact bills that protect minors, as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that call for measures to protect children’s care.
– Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
