LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police agents save 8-month-old baby
Mexicali police officers saved an 8-month-old baby’s life that was having a respiratory issue.
The incident was reported over the weekend in a residence located in Ciudad Guadalupe Victoria town.
While patrolling the area, the baby’s grandmother flagged the police.
Upon arriving at the residence, Cynthia Popoca and Bianca Espejo, police agents with the Domestic Violence Unit, found the baby and his mother.
Although the minor had a breathing tube the baby was not breathing.
The police cleaned the breathing tube and began the RCP.
The police officers requested the Red Cross to transport the baby to the General Hospital once stabilized.
CRIME
Woman assaulted in
college
A woman was shot Friday inside the parking lot of Universidad Xochicalco, located south of the East Port of Entry.
The state Attorney General’s office said the incident was reported to the authorities at 2:19 p.m.
The victim had at least a shotgun wound.
The suspects fled in the victim’s white 2017 Jeep Sahara. The individuals also took the victim’s cash.
According to the authorities the suspects also fled in a gray Mitsubishi Lancer.
The police unsuccessfully searched for the suspects.
Assistant Dean Basilio Martínez Villa said the victim had a minor injury.
Martínez Villa also said the college is collaborating with the authorities to find the suspects.
The assistant dean explained that the college plans to increase security within the campus.
The suspects entered the college through a fence and skipped the security guards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Coroner’s office seek
Salvadoran’s relatives
The state Coroner’s office seeks the family of a Salvadoran who was found dead last week in a rural area.
The agency said the corpse of the Central American was transported to the Coroner’s office Friday.
The body was found next to the border by the Bomba Cero area in western Mexicali.
According to the agency, the body had an identification card that allowed the authorities to identify the victim as Juan Francisco Arévalo Guzmán, 23.
Residents can report details about the victim by dialing 686 904-5000, ext. 1390.
COURTS
Man indicted for rape,
assault of wife
A man was indicted by a state judge for allegedly abusing and assaulting his wife close to three years ago.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Efraín Manuel for the Sept. 27, 2019 case reported in a residence located in the Colonia Satélite area.
The couple allegedly had an argument that led the suspect to throw the victim in the bed and started assaulting the woman.
The victim ran towards the backyard, but the suspect presumably followed her with a knife and was able to take his wife back to the residence.
According to the authorities, the assault and rape case was certified through psychological and medical tests.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers demand
electric grid solution
A state lawmaker introduced a resolution that calls Federal Electricity Commission officials to address the needed corrections to the energy grid after a series of outages that affected Mexicali residents.
Assemblywoman Amintha Briceño, of the National Action Party, said the commission needs to stabilize the energy supply and make service more efficient.
The lawmaker said high temperatures have caused a struggle to local residents who urgently need air conditioning units.
Briceño said one of the most recent outages left several areas without power for hours.
The issue was caused by problems in the combined cycle private energy plant that was launched by the Mexican government in order to avoid outages.
The agency has also said outages were caused by the lack of implementation of corrective protocol.
Assemblywoman Briceño said the outage left several traffic lights off, which caused traffic issues.
According to the lawmaker, Mexicali is among the cities with the highest temperatures in the world.
COURTS
Man sentenced for double rape case
A man who allegedly abused two girls years ago was sentenced by a state judge to 25 years in prison, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said a judge condemned Jesús Estrada Reyes for improper violation and sexual abuse of minors of less than 14 years of age.
The agency added that the individual was found guilty of raping two girls of 7 and 9 years of age, respectively.
The cases occurred in an Ejido Cucapah Indígena residence in rural Mexicali.
The first victim told the authorities that for around three years Estrada Reyes touched her inappropriately while alone about fifteen times.
In the second case, the minor, who is the first victim’s sister, also accused the individual of inappropriate touching at least three times.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
