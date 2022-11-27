CITY
Police chief proposes auxiliary agency
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil proposed to create a new Auxiliary Police Agency that helps alleviate workload from the Municipal Police while addressing workforce shortage.
Chief Mendívil detailed that the Auxiliary Police Agency would perform administrative tasks that do not require law enforcement training.
The proposal has already been introduced and is under study by the Department of Government, the chief said. Authorities plan to meet with council members in order to address the issue.
Auxiliary Police staff will not be armed and will have lower wages than those from law enforcement agents. Police officers will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new agency, he said.
Chief Mendívil said Auxiliary Police staff will be allowed to only detain suspects who are found committing crimes.
The authorities seek to increase the police workforce as the Mexicali Police Department is short about 1,000 agents. If approved by the council, the city would then open a hiring process to begin the agency soon.
GOVERNMENT
Mexico to seize illegal vehicles
The Mexican government is expected to request the seizure of illegal vehicles starting next year, a state official said.
State Secretary of the Treasury Marco Moreno told La Crónica newspaper the Mexican Tax System could eventually request for local authorities support illegal vehicle enforcement. However Sec. Moreno said no proposal has been officially made.
The state official assured vehicles without proper registration will not be allowed to circulate on streets.
So far, Baja California has registered close to 200,000 illegal vehicles under a presidential decree that started months ago and comes to an end next month.
Vehicle registration has produced about 178 million pesos, or around $9.3 million USD, for state coffers. Those funds have already been disbursed to cities for street rehabilitation, and authorities expect to receive another 119 million pesos ($6.15 million USD).
Sec. Moreno said it is unclear if those registered vehicles will be allowed to cross the U.S. border as they were not properly exported. The Mexican government has called the U.S. for an feedback on the matter but the U.S. has not responded, Moreno said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State commission seeks to regularize eateries
The state Commission to Protect against Sanitary Risks has identified about 560 eateries that need to get regularized in order to make owners comply with public health requirements.
Commission Director Abraham Felix Moss told La Voz newspaper that all restaurants must comply with regulations without exception.
The agency has held 320 inspections in which staff members have mainly identified minor anomalies.
Director Felix Moss said those anomalies do not put consumers’ health at risk. He explained those anomalies lead to a lack of notifications for the public.
The agency plans to hold over a hundred inspections for the rest of the year in order to avoid food poisoning.
Director Félix Moss said while restaurants must comply with 53 requirements statewide in Mexicali, the agency has added more food management regulations due to the summer temperatures.
Those found in violation of requirements are mostly given five days to adjust and comply with regulations, except when serious violations are found.
AGRICULTURE
Sorghum seen as alternative harvest
Given its low consumption of water and the potential in the Chinese market, a state official is promoting the harvest of sorghum in Mexicali Valley.
Sorghum is a cereal grass, or a plant of the grass family having broad, corn-like leaves and a tall, pithy stem bearing the grain in a dense terminal cluster, according to dictionary.com.
State Secretary of Sustainable Economy Kurt Honold told La Voz newspaper that production changes are needed after the U.S. decided to reduce Colorado River water allocation to Mexico to address the most severe drought in centuries.
According to the secretary, producers are seeking options given the scarcity of water, market volatility and value.
Sorghum production has already been addressed at cabinet level as conserved water can be delivered to coastal cities.
Sec. Honold told the newspaper a Chinese producer has requested guarantees that sorghum will be delivered with a certain quality level in order to produce liquor and forage.
Sorghum production is expected to start in the spring-summer agricultural cycle, Honold said.
STATE
Discount on water debt, fines announced
Baja California Governor Marina Avila recently announced a discount of up to 100% on water fee debt and fines. The discount applies to residential, commercial and industrial users.
The governor said the measure is part of a strategy to regularize those with overdue debt while increasing revenue to pay for water infrastructure projects. According to Avila, those who seek to get the 100% discount benefit must pay their due in a single payment. Those payments can be made on a monthly basis as well.
“In the last 30 years the state has stopped investing in projects to guarantee water supply,” Gov. Avila said. “This is why we are launching actions and a historic investment to address water access issues.”
– Arturo Bojórquez,
