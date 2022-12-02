LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police-involved fatal shooting reported
A traffic agent was forced to kill a suspect who allegedly threatened the officer with an axe, according to media reports.
The incident was recorded on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 1:20 a.m. in the intersection of Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Eusebio Kino Street.
Traffic agents were at the scene waiting for a towing service to tow away a gray Hyundai vehicle that was previously involved in a car accident.
Moments later, a man who was eventually identified as Miguel Angel, 24, and was dressed in gray shorts, caused damages to the vehicle’s windows with an axe. Later on, the suspect started knocking on the patrol car with the axe.
The agent, who was identified as Carlos Alberto Retamoza Estrada, exited the patrol car and asked the suspect to surrender the axe. The suspect ignored the commands and approached the agent, who fell on the ground. The agent, for fear of his life, shot at the suspect, the reports stated.
The agent provided CPR to the suspects while paramedics were deployed and declared the man dead at the scene.
The suspect’s father and nephew arrived at the scene and told the police they were chasing Miguel Angel from their home. The suspect’s relatives told the police Miguel Angel was behaving violently towards people in his way.
CRIME
Resident robbed of vehicle, large amount of cash
A Colonia Aurora area resident was robbed of half a million pesos Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, according to media reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 9:12 p.m. in a residence located by Eleanor Roosevelt Street.
The victim, who was identified as Luis Ernesto, told the police two men wearing black face masks and holding high caliber weapons knocked down the door to gain entry to the residence.
The suspects took the equivalent of $26,315 in Mexican currency and a white 2019 Dodge Challenger. Right after the robbery the suspects fled from the scene.
The area has no surveillance cameras.
SPORTS
San Felipe rowing athlete qualifies to Central America Games
San Felipe rowing athlete Alexis Lopez has qualified for the Central America and Caribbean Games of 2023.
Lopez qualified for the games last weekend during the qualifier held in Mexico City where the athlete finished with 7:30.28 to gain the gold medal.
The Central America and Caribbean Games will take place in San Salvador, El Salvador and the games will also be a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Lopez has won gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Central America and Caribbean Games held in Veracruz, Mexico and Barranquilla, Colombia, respectively.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
