LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police officers suspended
The City of Mexicali suspended two police officers for anomalies found in the arrest of a suspect who allegedly ran over a female victim who died at the scene.
The Comptroller’s office said the officers were suspended for the May 15 incident that occurred by Independencia Avenue, when a driver ran over and killed a teacher identified as Yenin Chan Escárcega, who was leaving a Teacher’s Day party.
Comptroller Héctor Ceseña said previous a supervisor and another traffic police officer were suspended. According to the comptroller’s investigation, several inconsistencies were found in the case.
The suspect driver, identified as Marbella, was not arrested nor disciplined, and instead was released from police custody. The suspect fled from the scene but was stopped by passersby blocks ahead.
Comptroller Ceseña said the Commission of Honor and Justice within the Police Department will determine the final disciplinary actions against police officers involved in the case.
The city’s investigation is open although the State Attorney General’s office closed the case given the suspect driver offered a payment of 1.5 million pesos or about $88,235 USD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Authorities find another corpse in a clandestine graveyard
Authorities have reportedly found another body in a clandestine cemetery in the Colonia Alemán area, bringing the total to 23.
The site is located in rural Mexicali, La Voz newspaper reported.
The latest case was an individual dressed in a green shirt, black denim jeans, and black sneakers.
The body was found Monday morning by members of the Local Commission of Search, the Attorney General’s office, and the Collective Madres Unidas y Fuertes, or United and Strong Mothers in English.
Authorities started the search in July when the first four bodies were found. The search has continued Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Previously, former Attorney General Iván Carpio said the site was used by members of the Sinaloa Cartel who are presumed to be involved in the disappearance of three customers of the Shots Bar.
Of the bodies found, only six have been identified.
CRIME
Man involved in multiple robberies caught
Mexicali police officers arrested an armed man who has been allegedly involved in several robberies.
The police said the suspect was identified as Lázaro Manuel, 18.
The individual was arrested in alleged possession of a knife by police agents who were patrolling the Colonia Orizaba area in western Mexicali.
The police officers found the suspect, who was committing an undisclosed misdemeanor. The suspect had a knife among his belongings, the police said.
The suspect was transported to the police headquarters
The police said the individual has been involved in at least two robbery attempts and two robberies in convenience stores reported last month.
TOURISM
New international destination flights expected
Mexicali Airport could soon see new flights coming to international destinations given the increase in passengers.
Airport Manager Victor Garcia told La Crónica newspaper so far passengers can opt among 17 national destinations.
Some others are expected to open next year, including Merida, Toluca, Veracruz, and Torreón.
Garcia said the company plans to open a new route to Houston, Texas, due to the higher interest of medical tourists. The proposals are under consideration by state and Mexican authorities.
The company also has plans to expand the local airport, Garcia said.
CLERGY
Pope appoints new Mexicali Bishop
The Apostolic Nunciature of Mexico announced that Pope Francis has appointed the Bishop of Nuevo Laredo, Enrique Sánchez Martínez, as the new Bishop of Mexicali.
The appointment was announced on Monday, September 11, by the General Secretariat of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate and was made public in L'Osservatore Romano.
“We unite in joy and prayer with the Church that is pilgrim in the Diocese of Mexicali and we wish Bishop Enrique a fruitful performance in his new Episcopal assignment that the Lord has entrusted to him,” the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate said in a statement.
The news was confirmed by Angel Rogelio Izaguirre Miranda, Chancellor Secretary of the Diocese of Mexicali, through a circular, as well as by the Archbishop of Tijuana, Francisco Moreno, who has been serving as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mexicali.
The Ecclesiastical Province of Baja California, which covers the entire peninsula, said of the new Bishop, “his presence enriches us in the Episcopal fraternity and promotes our evangelizing task amid this portion of the Church that we serve with joy.”
“I wish you a fruitful Episcopal ministry in a close relationship with your priests, consecrated life, and lay people,” Tijuana Archbishop Moreno said in a statement. “While he wins the Canonical Possession of his new Diocese, I continue as a servant in Christ Jesus of this Church that flourishes in the desert.”
Born on December 2, 1960, in Cuencamé, Durango, Sánchez Martínez is the second in a family of nine siblings.
He studied elementary and junior high in his hometown and then received priestly training at the Conciliar Seminary of Durango from 1975 to 1985. He then completed his Baccalaureate in Social Sciences and Licentiate in Sociology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome from 1986 to 1989.
He was ordained priest on June 29, 1986, in the Durango Cathedral.
The Mexicali Bishop-elect held various positions between 1990 and 2008 in the Diocese of Durango until Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Bishop of Thamugady and Auxiliary of the Archdiocese of Durango in July 2008.
Pope Francis appointed Sánchez Martínez the third Bishop of the Diocese of Nuevo Laredo in November 2015. He has also held various positions within the Mexican Episcopal Conference.
In a press conference held Monday, Bishop-elect Sánchez Martínez said he had received the news of the appointment several days ago from the Pope, to which he expressed obedience.
The Bishop-elect of Mexicali explained that his arrival in the capital of Baja California would take place between the end of October and the beginning of November.
Admitting not knowing Mexicali, Bishop Sánchez Martínez considered that his appointment was possibly due to his work on the border between Mexico and the United States.
For now, the Diocese of Nuevo Laredo is considered a Vacant See, which will be in charge of an Administrator appointed by the Pope or the so-called College of Consultants.
“It hurts me to leave,” the Bishop-elect said in the press conference.
Sánchez Martínez succeeds José Isidro Guerrero Macías, the third Bishop of Mexicali, who died from COVID-19 in February 2022. The previous Bishop held the position for nearly 25 years.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
