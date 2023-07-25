BORDER
Police rescue immigrants, seize Border Patrol fake vehicle
Mexicali Police officers detained a group of 17 immigrants who left on their own next to the U.S. border.
At the same time, the police seized a truck painted like a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
The police said the incident occurred next to the U.S. border in an undisclosed area in Western Mexicali on Saturday, July 22.
The immigrants were transported to the Police Headquarters.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
City officials shut down clandestine party
City officials shut down an event on Saturday, July 22 named "Summer Party" that authorities considered as a clandestine party.
The closure took part during permanent operations to supervise nightly venues, the city said.
According to the city, municipal officials inspected a party venue where the event was taking place at the Colonia Televisora area.
The site was cited with over 183,000 pesos or about $10,864 USD for allowing 350 minors to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.
CRIME
Naked, decapitated corpse found
A naked man who was decapitated was found without three right-hand fingers west of Mexicali on Saturday.
La Voz newspaper reported that the body was found on July 22 by a reporting party who was driving by the Tecate Highway next to an industrial park. The police found the corpse with his genitals covered.
Upon arrival, police officers confirmed the finding of the corpse. The man’s head was next to his waist.
State police officers also arrived to transport the body to the Coroner’s office.
Store owner shot dead
A man was shot to death Saturday evening just outside a store in the Colonia Unidad Solidaridad Infonavit II area, according to media reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 10:17 p.m. on July 22 at the intersection of Torcaz Street and Naciones Unidas Street.
A reporting party told the police several shots were heard in the area. The reporting party also told the police a man was injured inside a vehicle.
Police agents found the victim, who was identified as Raúl Gutiérrez, 42, inside a black Ford SUV.
The man, whom authorities believe is the store owner, had at least three gunshot wounds.
Red Cross paramedics declared the man dead.
La Crónica newspaper reported that a witness told the police a man arrived at the scene on a black Ford Fusion. The victim and the suspect then had an argument.
The incident took place while the victim was driving an employee towards the worker’s home.
The suspect shot at the victim and fled from the scene. The police found at the scene two bullet casings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Two deaths reported in San Felipe Highway
Two people died over the weekend in vehicle accidents in the San Felipe Highway, according to media reports.
At 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, a 25-year-old woman died in the Kilometer 25 Mark of the Highway after overturning while cruising in a black 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe with California plates.
The SUV was driven by a 22-year-old woman who was transported to the General Hospital in serious condition.
The 25-year-old woman died at the scene after being expelled from the vehicle, La Crónica newspaper reported.
The police were unable to immediately identify the victims.
An 11-year-old girl died in the same area after an accident at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 21.
The minor was a family member of a group of people who were cruising on a black 2004 Ford Explorer driven by "Dario," 50.
The authorities said the driver was detained at the scene and had minor injuries. The fatal victim was the driver's sister-in-law.
Also injured were José Alberto, 32, Micaela, 14, Evelyn and Sylvia Anahi, whose ages were unavailable. The injured passengers were transported to the General Hospital.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
