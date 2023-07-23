PUBLIC SAFETY
President admits Baja California’s high crime rates
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador admitted Thursday that Baja California is one of the top states in high crime rates and homicides.
During the President’s press conference on July 20, López Obrador said the issue is being discussed within the national public safety cabinet. The President plans to visit Mexicali and Tijuana to address the issue with state and city officials.
López Obrador said criminals are committing crimes in many states, including Baja California.
According to the President, cabinet members, and local authorities have been tasked with addressing the issue.
President López Obrador has criticized states governed by opposition parties for their high crime rates. Baja California Governor Marina Avila belongs to the President’s National Regeneration Movement Party.
STATE
Baja California’s crime affects state’s competitiveness
Crimes in Baja California impact the state’s competitiveness. This was established by the State Competitiveness Index 2023 prepared by the Mexican Institute of Competitiveness, or IMCO in Spanish.
According to the report, Baja California was ranked tenth this year, which means that the state climbed three spots compared to last year’s report.
However, Baja California ranks behind states with more development in recent times such as Aguascalientes, Querétaro, the traditional manufacturer of Chihuahua, and the large industrialized ones such as Mexico City, Nuevo León, and Jalisco. Baja California is even below the neighboring states of Sonora and Baja California Sur.
The report analyzes nine sub-indices – law, environment, governments, society, innovation, international openness, labor market, infrastructure, economy, and political system.
In some of these sub-indices, Baja California is placed in the middle of the 32 Mexican states, while it is among the first places in a few categories such as in International Openness – for which it is placed third – just behind the border states of Chihuahua and Coahuila.
The state of Baja California also stands out at the national level for its narrow gap in income by gender, schooling, access to healthcare services, life expectancy, low infant mortality, gross domestic product per capita, growth in gross domestic product, working population, merchandise exports, Internet access, and mobile telephony, few people below the well-being line.
However in Law, Baja California ranks fourth among the worst in the country behind only Morelos, Colima, and Zacatecas. This means a drop of four places compared to 2022.
According to the IMCO, this sub-index analyzes the environment of public and legal security, which the institute relates to the quality of life of citizens, the safeguarding of their physical integrity and their rights.
At the same time, within this sub-index, the Institute studied the prevention and elimination of risks to freedom, order, and public peace, when determining the arrival of new investments.
Although states improved on average with lower homicide, kidnapping, and car theft rates, the crime rate increased and perceptions of safety declined.
Baja California was the second in homicide rate, with 64.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, behind only Colima.
Regarding vehicle theft, Baja California registered 7.6 per thousand registered cars, which is the second highest in the country.
In addition, 29.3 crimes are committed in the state for every thousand inhabitants, which leaves Baja California second to the last place nationally.
The IMCO establishes that 89% of the crimes committed are not reported in the states. In Baja California, the percentage is 86.2 %.
The Institute also places Baja California in the bottom spots due to its few medical personnel per thousand inhabitants, limited job training, money saved by its population, low percentage of people with incomes above the national average, and low electoral participation.
BUSINESS
Smoking returns to hundreds of restaurants
Over 300 restaurants will welcome smoking customers once again after a verdict in a court case.
Mexicali Chamber of Restaurants President Raúl Vasquez told La Voz newspaper 320 members won in court their case against anti-tobacco regulations issued by the Mexican government in January.
Customers will be allowed to smoke in restricted outdoor areas as of before the new and now defunct regulations went into force.
Vasquez said restaurants must have their standing membership, as well as a notification with the State Commission to Prevent from Sanitary Risks.
However, some eateries can miss from registering in order to forbid smoking in their sites.
“Not everyone is in agreement because (smoking) was already under control,” Vasquez told the newspaper. “Many people do not like tobacco and vaping.”
SPORTS
Former boxing world champion dies
Former World Champion Juan “Kid” Meza died days ago, according to the Mexicali Commission of Boxing, Wrestling and Martial Arts.
In a social media post on Thursday, July 20, the commission lamented Meza’s death, who was considered a local boxing legend.
“Without a doubt, he left an enormous footprint in the sports of fists,” the commission said.
Meza, 67, died at his Fraccionamiento Jardines del Lago area home where he lived alone, according to La Crónica newspaper.
The boxer became World Bantamweight Champion in 1984 after defeating Jaime Garza by KO in the Midtown Neighborhood Center in Kingston, NY. The next year Meza – whose real name was Jesús Fernández – lost to Lupe Pintor in Tijuana.
The Mexicali boxer attempted to get the title back in 1986 in a fight against Samart Payakaroon in Bangkok, Thailand, losing in the 12th round by knockout.
Meza retired for the second and final time in 1997 with a 45-12 record (37 KO’s).
In a social media post, Mexicali’s Institute of Sports lamented the death of the first-ever world boxing champion and local Hall of Fame inductee.
“We extend our most sincere condolences and we unite for the vows for his eternal rest,” Institute Director Valerio III Camargo-García stated in the post.
The state’s Sports Institute published a similar post on its Facebook page.

