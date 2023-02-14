BORDER
Presumed drug tunnel uncovered
Mexican police officers found what is thought to be a drug tunnel in a warehouse located by Colon Avenue.
La Crónica newspaper reported that Mexican Attorney General’s office agents obtained a search warrant on Saturday, February 11, to inspect the site. Police officers found the warehouse flooded. The newspaper said the authorities first learned about the drug tunnel on Thursday, February 9.
The warehouse is located between Del Comercio Street and Nicolas Bravo Street. The site has logos of a cement company.
Unconfirmed reports made by the state Department of Public Safety agents said at police found firearm magazines and firearms at the scene.
The newspaper said it is unclear if the tunnel was connected to U.S. soil.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Three women dead after surgeries
Three women died in less than a week after having surgeries in Baja California hospitals.
One of the cases was reported in a private hospital in the Alamo Industrial Park, according to La Voz newspaper.
The 69-year-old patient had surgery on February 4 and died several days later at her home. In this case, the state Commission to Protect against Sanitary Risks has all hospital documentation.
The state Coroner’s office said the patient died of septic shock, peritonitis, intestinal perforation, and multiple organic failures.
The other two cases occurred in Tijuana. In one of those cases, the authorities suspended Hospital Arcángeles.
COURTS
Man convicted for wife’s murder
A man was sentenced by a state judge for the February 2019 homicide of his wife, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The agency said Francisco Sesma Murillo was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the February 20, 2019 shooting of the victim.
According to the report, the couple was separated for quite some time.
The judge ruled the sentence after prosecutors and defense attorneys reached an agreement.
The day of the incident the victim was driving a golden-colored Oldsmobile Alero, authorities said.
The suspect, driving a white Nissan Tsuru, stopped the victim at the intersection of Xochimilco Avenue and Laguna Viesca Avenue. The suspect then got off the vehicle and shot the victim.
The injured woman was transported to the General Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries three months later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man found dead in an irrigation canal
The corpse of a man was found inside an irrigation canal Saturday evening.
According to a State Attorney General’s office report, the body was found at 5:12 p.m., on February 11, in the Fraccionamiento La Condesa area.
The report says state police agents found the male’s body inside the canal. The agency’s report says the corpse was burned. No other details were provided.
Last year the city broke records in homicides.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.