ECONOMY
Prices expected to increase next year
Starting in January prices in eateries and businesses are expected to increase due to the higher cost of items and minimum wage, business leaders said.
Mexicali Chamber of Restaurants President Raul Vasquez told La Voz newspaper eateries did not expect an increase in prices in 2022 prices but prices will see an update in 2023; up to 15% higher percent.
Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados told the newspaper prices will go up 20% to 30%.
Vasquez said the increase of the minimum wage will affect prices more than supply cost. Minimum wage in Mexico border states will increase 20% starting in January.
Granados said the rate of increase depends on the type of business.
“Businessmen must produce more and there are only two ways,” Granados told the newspaper. “Whether we produce more with the same people or, if production does not increase, we must increase prices.”
According to the Chamber of Commerce president, members seek to increase prices in the least amount in order to avoid impacting customers.
Granados said the minimum wage increase is positive for employees, but represents an impact on employers who now must seek options to cover increased costs.
The chamber president said businesses are finding some benefits after the two-year pandemic but now must address the minimum wage increase and inflation.
Granados said the minimum wage will increase in a time when sales drop, except in stores, as people must keep eating.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vehicle theft increases 30 percent
Vehicle theft has increased in Mexicali 30%.
Between January and November 2022, 2,818 vehicles were reported stolen in the city, according to State Atorney General's office records. November 2022 recorded the largest figure with 287 auto thefts.
Representatives of the Employer Confederation and the Baja California Public Safety Council said in a recent press conference the issue affects residents, businesses, the economy and mobility.
The representatives also said the city has seen an increase in home burglaries, domestic violence, business robberies, homicides, kidnapping and extortion.
Confederation President Octavio Sandoval said the goal is not to criticize authorities, but assess results that have not turned positive.
The representatives have already introduced proposals to address crime in the city and statewide, yet organization representatives said the public safety policies have to produce results.
In Mexicali alone, authorities have recorded 26,743 crimes as of November. The figure does not included unreported crimes.
The 2022-2024 National Program of Social Prevention of Violence and Crime sets four goals — Promote the construction of peace in Mexican territory, strengthen law enforcement agencies operations, reduce organized crime and improve prison conditions.
Sandoval said the authorities must also work in impunity, on the perception of insecurity, and make sure criminals pay for their crimes.
Sandoval recalled the National Security System has recorded Baja California among the Mexican states with most crimes in the last three years.
The organizations said a public safety strategic plan proposal will be introduced by mid-January, which includes legislative reforms.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
