CRIME
El Centro man sought in Palm Springs arrested
An El Centro man who was sought for allegedly fleeing from a U.S. federal prison and methamphetamine smuggling was arrested close to downtown Mexicali.
The state Department of Public Safety said state police officers arrested Roberto Miguel “N,” with no age reported.
The arrest took place close to the intersection of Justo Sierra Boulevard and José María Larroque Avenue in the Colonia Nueva subdivision.
According to the agency, police agents found the suspect in the area and for unknown reasons the individual was detained for inspection.
The agency said the suspect was sought by Palm Springs Police Department detectives as an escapee from a U.S. federal prison. Also, the agency said Roberto Miguel was also sought for methamphetamine smuggling.
State police officers arrested the suspect and turned the detained man over to the National Immigration Institute for his deportation.
CITY
Mexicali to issue birth certificates in braille
The City of Mexicali is expected to become the first in the country to issue birth certificates in braille for the visually impaired.
City Recorder Elizabeth Márquez said in a press conference the goal is to move the city forward to provide services from a human rights perspective.
First, the city plans to train staff in order to issue the certificates.
“This will be the first time we will have a braille printer,” Márquez said. “It was purchased with the support of the National Population Registry.”
Although these certificates will be read by tact, the documents will also include an alphabetic version for reading.
The first certificates will be free of cost, the city official said. Birth certificate in braille issuance will begin next month.
MEDIA
Journalist denounces alleged harassment
A Mexicali journalist released a public letter in which she denounces harassment on social media.
In the letter sent to Governor Marina Avila and Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante, reporter Dianeth Pérez Arreola said for the last couple of weeks several messages and defamatory texts have spread on fake profiles disguised as news media outlets.
The messages show facts of Pérez Arreola’s private life in order to damage her reputation as a journalist, the letter reads.
Those messages are an alleged response to the journalist's job with Brújula News and other media outlets.
The reporter has unveiled advertising expenditures by the City of Mexicali, the state Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali, and the state Assembly.
Although that information is supposed to be public, the journalist has had issues in order to gather documents and contracts, while public information officers have attempted to deny requests.
In the letter, signed by over two dozen colleagues, Pérez Arreola calls on officials to stop personal attacks that affect the freedom of the press.
Journalists also called readers to report these fake profiles on social media and stop sharing the content.
The reporters ask the state to work in order to stop these attacks on the freedom of the press in such a manner.
The levels of freedom of speech in the state mirror the respect for the freedom of journalists from the government, the letter reads.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Two dead in car accident
Two women died early Wednesday after crashing into a tree.
La Voz newspaper said the incident took place in the Fraccionamiento Fovissste area. The victims were identified as Laila, 28, and Milca, 26.
The victims were traveling in a gray Dodge Attitude when the driver lost control of the vehicle on Gabriel Mancera Street.
The vehicle crashed into a tree located on Montejano Boulevard.
Arturo Bojórquez
