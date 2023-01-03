ECONOMY
State sets record of business closings
The state of Baja California set last year a record in business closures.
The Mexican Institute of Social Security said in a report as of November of 2022 the state recorded the closing of 8,755 businesses.
The figure is the highest in 13 years, Monitor Economico news website reported.
The number of businesses closed last year was even higher compared to the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.
On average, every day the state recorded the closing of 26 companies.
BORDER
Half a million dollars check intercepted
Mexican Customs agents and National Guard officers found and seized a check of over half a million dollars in the Tijuana Airport that was sent to Mexicali.
The check of $516,850 USD was found while federal officers were holding inspection of packages received at the airport. The check was seized for lack of proper documentation.
The authorities said in a statement the check was coming from Atlanta, Georgia.
Mexican Customs law mandates any cash or financial instrument exceeding the equivalent in Mexican currency of $10,000 USD must be declared.
The check was turned to the Mexican Attorney General's office.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.