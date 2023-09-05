ECONOMY
Remittances above federal funds
Remittances sent by Baja Californians living abroad contribute 12% to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, the chairman of a think-tank said.
Economic Studies Center of Baja California President Roberto Valero recently said Baja Californians working in other countries have weekly incomes of $600 USD.
In the first half of 2023, these employees sent $1.4 billion USD — more than the funds appropriated by the Mexican government.
The specialist said given the state’s economy has been stagnant in the last two decades remittances have become a significant cash flow to keep the state afloat.
The 2020 National Occupation and Employment Survey of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography says 92,000 Baja Californians work in a foreign country and live in the state.
Valero said those workers live in Baja California in order to have a better quality of life.
The economist considered most of those remittances finished in the so-called informal economy or in unlicensed businesses.
Valero said salary poverty has reached records as the average salary is two minimum wages, while in 2000 the average was five minimum wages. However, the regional minimum wage has significantly increased in that time as well.
The economist said most of those working in the US and living in Mexicali have expressed their desire to move out of Mexico as the state’s economy has worsened. About 1 in 10 Baja Californians have dual citizenship, he said.
CULTURAL ARTS
Accordionist seeks funds for trip
A Mexicali accordionist plans to hold a fundraiser on Saturday, September 2 in order to take part in the Women’s Vallenato Festival in Colombia.
Accordionist Dayana Acosta was highlighted during a recent event held in Monterrey, Mexico where she won first place.
Over a thousand fans witnessed Acosta’s talent with the accordion with which she played several polkas. About 70 female accordionists took part in the event.
The young musician has played the accordion since she was 14. During this time, Acosta has opened concerts for singers of Mexican music.
The artist plans to take part in the Women’s Festival on November 3.
On Saturday, Acosta and her family will sell food while pleasing customers with her music in order to raise funds from her Colonia Revolución area home.
The musician needs about 100,000 pesos, or around $6,250 USD, for the trip.
SPORTS
Baseball players to take part in World Cup
Two Aguilas de Mexicali baseball team players will take place in the U18 World Baseball Cup.
Pitchers Leonel Murrieta and Amauri Otero were called to become part of the Mexican team led by coach Enrique Reyes.
Murrieta, 16, of Mexicali, was hired by Aguilas de Mexicali back in June.
According to the club, the pitcher throws the ball up to 92 mph — which makes one of the rising stars in the nation’s baseball.
Otero, 18, of Puebla, plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks team in the Dominican Summer League.
Once the World Cup comes to an end, both pitchers will report to the Aguilas de Mexicali for pre-season.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.