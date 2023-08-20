HOUSING
Rent costs doubled in the last decade
A real estate leader said housing rent costs have doubled in the last decade in Mexicali due to a lack of home availability and high demand.
Real Estate Association President Francisco Javier Rodiles told La Voz newspaper housing for sale construction has focused on middle- and high-income families.
The issue especially affects residents aged 25-35.
This issue also leads to a higher demand and higher costs of homes for rent.
Rodiles also said higher interest rates and loan limitations set forth by the National Housing Institute have impacted rent costs.
Center of Economic Studies of Baja California President Roberto Valero told the newspaper the average daily salary reported by the Mexican Institute of Social Security has been below $37 USD.
Rodiles considered although public housing agencies offer potential buyers no interest rates and other benefits, incomes forbid customers from fulfilling their dreams due to high housing costs.
Municipal Institute of Planning and Research Director Ramon Ramses Romero said the issue coincides with the limited housing market and high demand.
The Mexicali City official said many housing projects were developed years ago in the city's outskirts where services are extremely limited. Thousands of homes have been left abandoned due to a lack of health care facilities, limited public transportation, and job opportunities.
Director Romero said that, given the scarcity of properties in the urban area, prices have gone up at the same time. Developers are now focusing on vertical housing to avoid urban expansion into rural areas.
Rent pricing is also impacted by Mexicali residents who work in the U.S. or top managers from manufacturing plants coming from abroad due to their higher incomes.
At the same time, the housing demand from immigrants coming from Central America or the Caribbean has pushed prices up, the newspaper reported.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes vehicle fee cancelation
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to cancel charging taxes to new non-sedan vehicle owners.
Assemblywoman Daylin Garcia also proposed to eliminate the state Tax Administration Service due to its results.
Garcia, of the Citizens Movement Party, said charging taxes to new vehicle owners forces drivers to register their automobiles in other states, which impacts state coffers.
The state legislator considered vehicle taxes can impact the automobile industry and forbid families from buying a new car.
Almost half of the 32 Mexican states charge vehicle taxes although such surcharge was eliminated from federal law.
Regarding the elimination of the local version of the IRS, Garcia said the agency, which was created a couple of years ago, has not seen a significant increase in tax collection but instead has seen its budget more than doubled – from 797.4 million pesos to 1.7 billion pesos.
ECONOMY
Significant poverty decline reported
The percentage of people in poverty in Baja California significantly declined in the last three years, according to a national agency report.
The National Council of Social Development Policy Assessment said the percentage went down from 22.5% in 2020 to 13.4% in 2022.
People in extreme poverty slightly decreased from 1.5% to 1.3%.
Both figures leave Baja California among the Mexican states with the lowest poverty rates. In these years, the state recorded improvement in education services, housing, basic services, and nutrition.
Recently, the Mexican Competitiveness Institute reported that salaries and job opportunities have led to an increase in family income for a per capita average of 12,000 pesos, or about $750 USD per month. That income is the nation's second-best and the highest in northern Mexico.
The state reported in May an unemployment rate of 2.4% — the lowest of northern Mexico.
In the last two years home incomes have increased 15%, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography recently reported.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.