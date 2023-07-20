TOURISM
Restricted smoking returns to eateries
After winning several cases in Mexican court, some restaurants will allow smoking in restricted areas.
Mexicali Chamber of Restaurants Raul Vazquez told La Crónica newspaper members filed complaints against restrictions issued back in January that forbid smoking in restaurants, including restricted outdoor areas.
Vazquez said cases were mostly won by craft breweries.
CITY
Bar owners plan sale of venues
The owners of the Shots Bar have approached the City of Mexicali in order to seek help to sell the Montejano Boulevard property.
The bar has been closed for months after several customers were reported missing.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Crónica newspaper the bar has alcohol licenses updated.
Valenzuela said bar owners need a state judge ruling before the property can be sold.
Owners told City officials no reopening is planned for the bar.
Shots Bar owners have other bars around town, the newspaper reported.
CRIME
Two caught following robbery
Two individuals who were allegedly involved in several robberies were arrested by Mexicali Police southeast of the city for robbery.
The police said the suspects were identified as Juan Carlos, 29, and Alexis Aaron, 18.
The incident was reported to the police early Tuesday in the Fraccionamiento Parajes de Puebla.
According to the authorities, a panic button was activated in a convenience store and Police officers were deployed to the scene.
Upon arrival, store employees told Police officers the armed suspects entered the store and robbed cash and other items.
Eventually, the police found the suspects in alleged possession of the cash, a bottle of liquor, packages of cigarettes, an imitation firearm, and a homemade gun.
The suspects, who were sought as persons of interest for other robberies, were transported to the Gonzalez Ortega police substation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
