STATE
Reward for info on sought teacher
The Baja California State Attorney General’s Office is offering a reward of half a million pesos, about $26,315 USD, for information leading to the arrest of a Leona Vicario Elementary School teacher accused of alleged sexual abuse of students.
Authorities are looking for Ricardo Roberto Acuña Angles, 46, after being accused by at least a dozen parents. The suspect has an arrest warrant for investigations that are being followed for the probable commission of the crime of aggravated pedophilia, the agency said.
To whoever provides relevant information that allows the location and capture of him, the State Attorney General’s Office will grant protection mechanisms and identity confidentiality, the agency said.
Acuña Angles has a robust complexion, round face, light brown complexion, black hair, a gray beard, a wide forehead and receding hairline. As a particular sign, he has a button tattoo on his right arm, the Attorney General’s office said.
Information can be provided to the State Attorney General’s Office headquarters or offices.
The teacher was able to flee due to school staff failing to report issues to the police.
ECONOMY
State in top five for rising housing costs
The state of Baja California was set in fifth place nationwide in terms of high housing costs, a report says.
The report released by the National Institute of Housing Funds, or Infonavit in Spanish, indicates the average cost of a home in Baja California has reached 1.7 million pesos, or about $88,841 USD.
That cost was 900,000 pesos in 2019, the report says, which by today's conversion rate is about $47.034 USD.
Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Quintana Roo and Sinaloa are above Baja California in terms of average housing costs, the report says.
According to the report, 65% of residents own a home, including 80% of senior adults 65 and over.
While housing prices climbed 17.7% in the last couple years, salaries increased 14.7%. Such a gap has made it more difficult for local residents to purchase a house.
Less than a fifth of adults 34 and younger own a home, the report says. At the same time, a third of those adults rent their homes.
The National Housing Financing Survey shows rent costs increased 14.4% in the last two years.
A little over two-fifths of survey respondents said having no access to credit loans forbids them from purchasing a house.
Close to 30% said renting makes it easier to move to another home or city.
Based on the Unique Housing Registration, La Crónica newspaper reported that housing construction fell 51% last year.
Economist Roberto Valero told the newspaper raising costs of homes has been caused by inflation which, combined with average salary decline, has made it harder to purchase a home for residents.
In some cases homes have surpassed the two million pesos threshold (over $104,500 USD), Valero said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State under alert after arrest of Chapo's son
The arrest days ago of Chapo Guzman's son, Ovidio, has raised alerts in Baja California.
Governor Marina Avila said the public safety board met after the arrest to address any potential issues in the state.
According to the governor, the authorities decided to reinforce law enforcement activities. That included a new checkpoint on the Tijuana Highway.
The governor said communication has been constant with Sinaloa authorities to prevent any violent incidents.
State Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio said Ovidio Guzman Lopez has no arrest warrant in Baja California.
However, the attorney general said groups related to Guzman's criminal band have held fights in Baja California.
Carpio explained every group related to the Sinaloa Cartel operates individually and provides support to each other.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said although no attacks are expected from Guzman-linked groups, the authorities are under alert.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
