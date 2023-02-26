ECONOMY
Housing costs rise
Housing costs have risen so much that homeowners have relied on public loans to expand their houses for their children.
Baja California Center of Economic Studies President Roberto Valero told La Voz newspaper quality of life is not improved by government gifts or housing programs like the ones enacted.
In the 1990s, most residents owned their homes as mortgage loans were accessed through easy requirements, however, after a series of unsolved economic crises and failing policies the percentage of home renters increased, Valero said.
The center's president said figures confirm his statements as last year mortgage credits requested before the Mexican National Institute of Housing for Workers plummeted 36% compared to 2021.
Also last year, the institute recorded the lowest numbers of mortgage credit loans in 17 years with 19,270 — a 28% decrease compared to 2021.
Valero said two out of every three loans were requested for home improvement.
Between 2014 and 2022 credit requests for home improvement increased 179% while mortgage credit loans declined 70% in the same period.
In 2022, the state reported an 8.72% inflation rate that also impacted home purchases.
In the last two years, home prices increased 47%, the center president added.
In the meantime, a little over half a million Baja California employees, or half the state's civilian workforce, earned on average two minimum wages.
Low salaries has led the institute to record 35,718 default mortgages in 2022 — a 91% increase compared to 2018.
"Obviously, people don't stop paying their mortgages because they like to," Valero told the newspaper. "We cannot blame this solely on the pandemic."
While low-cost housing is available, residents cannot afford payments as those homes are located far from people's jobs.
Valero said the Inter American Development Bank pointed out Mexicali and Tijuana became an example of urban chaos based on their bad traffic engineering and high cost of public transportation.
Valero suggested enacting new urban redevelopment projects, relocation of businesses and improvement of street infrastructure to address the housing issue.
CITY
Mexicali forbids narcocorridos on city premises
The City of Mexicali and three concert organizers signed an agreement to forbid narcocorrido bands from performing at the Center of Fairs and Expos, or FEX in Spanish.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante, who weeks ago publicly expressed her opposition to playing music that highlights drug culture, said those acts were admitted while now former FEX Director Omar Landa held the office.
The city could have either cancelled those concerts or have the agreement signed, La Cronica newspaper said.
According to the mayor, given about two-fifths of tickets were already sold, the concerts could not be canceled.
“We decided to speak with two businessmen and decided to sign the agreement,” the Mayor told the newspaper.
The accord is expected to include a clause to forbid marijuana and alcohol consumption at the FEX.
Concert businessmen signed the agreement as bands have songs different from narcocorridos, or those that promote violence.
The mayor said the city can turn lights off or put concerts to an end in case of agreement violations.
According to the mayor, the strategy seeks to forbid bands in the future from performing such songs on city premises.
“This is an experiment to see how it works,” Mayor Bustamante said. “If (those bands do not comply with agreement terms), I will change the strategy.”
According to the mayor, two bands approached the city to hold concerts at the FEX. While the agreements have been shown to promoters the mayor plans to hear some of their songs before allowing their acts to perform on city premises.
