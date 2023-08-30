PUBLIC HEALTH
Rocky Mountain Fever death toll increases
This year, 18 people have died of Rocky Mountain Fever, the state Department of Public Safety said.
The agency has also recorded 52 confirmed cases, La Voz newspaper reported.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said, although treatment was provided, patients died given the illness was detected in its final stages.
The tick-borne sickness has caused hundreds of deaths in the last decade.
Of the 52 confirmed cases 22 were reported in the Mexicali area.
Over 4 out of every 5 cases were reported either in Mexicali or Tijuana — the most populated cities of Baja California.
Sec. Medina said no new cases have been reported recently.
Rocky Mountain Fever symptoms include headache, fever, abdominal pain, and others.
The authorities recommend treatment within the first four days.
Also, the agency calls residents to avoid having old furniture in outdoors, fumigation, and the deworming of pets, as well as keeping pets tick-free.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Five arrested for burglaries
Five individuals, including two women, were arrested by Mexicali Police officers for their alleged involvement in a series of burglaries committed in local businesses.
The police said Monday the suspects were identified as Josué, 20, Jhon, 42, Aldo, 23, Gabriela, 39, and Michell, 34.
The police received a call regarding a burglary reported at the Coppel Store located in the Colonia Pueblo Nuevo area.
Police officers found a Toyota Sienna allegedly used in the burglary at the Fraccionamiento Santa Barbara area. The suspects were in the vehicle, the police said.
Agents found four pairs of shoes for women presumably stolen from the store inside the vehicle.
The police said the suspects were allegedly involved in the burglary of seven television sets from Office Depot and another burglary in the Farmacia del Ahorro pharmacy.
The suspects were turned to the state Attorney General’s office for processing.
CRIME
Federals seize guns in rural area
Agents with the Mexican Attorney General’s office seized eight guns and over 2,000 ammunition casings from a rural Mexicali home, the agency said.
In a prepared statement, the agency said state police officers arrested two individuals who were in alleged possession of two assault rifles, three handguns, ammunition cartridges, and magazines.
The suspects were arrested outside a home in the Los Algodones rural town.
The authorities believed more weapons could be found inside the residence.
Mexican officers requested a search warrant that was issued by a federal judge.
Inside the home, the federal agents and military personnel found eight assault rifles, a grenade launcher, 2,706 ammunition cartridges, 25 magazines, seven vests, and a vehicle.
The agency said the property and all seized items were turned over to Mexican prosecutors.
COMMUNITY
Dozens of rural residents hold demonstration
Dozens of rural Mexicali residents held a demonstration on Monday, August 28 at the Federal Electricity Commission substation in the Ciudad Guadalupe Victoria rural town.
Protestors demanded the return of energy service after weeks of outages.
Demonstrators expressed their concerns about the lack of appropriate response from commission representatives after the series of blackouts.
The issue went up to the legislature after conservative lawmakers demanded the restoration of service.
Mexican Senator Gina Cruz shared a photo on Twitter with Manuel Aguilar, Baja California Manager of the Federal Electricity Commission.
The federal lawmaker wrote a resolution was introduced in Mexico’s Upper Chamber to demand quality energy service.
Monday’s protest was called several days ago. Parents and students held the demonstration as several schools were unable to begin the school year due to a lack of energy.
Protestors also criticized the commission for the high energy bills, La Crónica newspaper reported.
A commission representative told demonstrators the agency is working to make repairs.
Protestors plan to hold another demonstration if their requests go unanswered.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
