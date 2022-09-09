PUBLIC HEALTH
Rocky mountain fever fatal toll
increases
The Rocky Mountain Fever death toll has increased to 17, the state Department of Public Health said.
According to the agency, of those deaths 13 were reported in Mexicali. Four more were reported in Tijuana and one in Ensenada.
Statewide, the authorities have recorded 39 confirmed cases – 23 in Mexicali and the rest in coastal cities.
Secretary Adrian Medina said in order to attack this tick-borne preventable disease the authorities have fumigated over 36,000 homes in the year, while close to 35,000 pets have been dewormed.
The secretary called residents to keep yards clean, wash clothes frequently, get rid of unused furniture and in case of symptoms like fever, headache and contact with ticks get healthcare services immediately.
COMMUNITY
Día de la Independencia acts
announced
Two years after having Día de la Independencia events in a limited way due to the pandemic, the state of Baja California will have its first major celebration next week.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced Mexican singers Emmanuel and Manuel Mijares as the event lead acts.
Also, the governor said local acts Mariachi La Voz de América, Conjunto Cimarrón Norteño, Banda La Chicanora and a Selena tribute singer will also take part of the event.
The Independence Day celebration has been scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. Thursday with a video from Mexico City with the presidential “Grito.”
Five minutes later, Gov. Avila will hold her first “Grito” ceremony.
“We have put a great effort into having a great celebration that allows us to meet in a public space to celebrate,” the governor said. “This is a very significant celebration because we are going to reencounter together as a nation after all the pandemic restrictions.”
EDUCATION
University Dean succession process begins
The Office of the Dean of the Autonomous University of Baja California will have a new official starting Jan. 27 for the next four years.
Before that happens, the University Board has prepared the succession process for the appointment of a new Dean.
Board President and former Dean Gabriel Estrella said that in order to discuss the process the college system plans to hold three meetings with the community.
The first meeting will take place Oct. 3 in Mexicali.
The meetings seek to gather information to define what issues are of concern to the community regarding teaching, research, human rights, infrastructure and others.
Proposals can be submitted before 6 p.m. by Sept. 21.
The university has not had a woman in the Office of the Dean.
Months ago, Dean Octavio Valdez proposed to change the college’s motto in order to make it more inclusive.
By the same time, lawmakers introduced a bill that seeks to force the university system to include more women in top positions.
CITY
Authorities plan changes to
downtown parking ordinance
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the city plans to make changes to the ordinances of parking spaces in the downtown area.
The mayor said the ordinance was modified many years ago in an era that does not correspond to the actual times.
No other details were provided about the ordinance modification.
The downtown area has around 4,000 individual parking spaces, Downtown Manager Rubén Chen told La Crónica newspaper.
Chen added that the city is negotiating with private property owners in order to adapt abandoned lots to become parking lots.
The mayor said the state plans to build a new parking lot with 290 spots in the intersection of Reforma Avenue and Altamirano Street.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
