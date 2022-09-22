CRIME
San Felipe assistant police chief, commander shot to death
San Felipe Assistant Police Chief Erick Aguilera and Commander Norberto Ornelas Nava were shot to death.
According to media reports, the incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police Chief Ramon Valdez was not injured in the assault, according to media reports.
The state Department of Public Safety said the incident took place in San Felipe’s Fraccionamiento Playas area.
Police officers and military personnel were deployed to the scene.
The suspects were cruising in a brown SUV, according to the reports.
The state Attorney General’s office confirmed the deaths.
Attorney General Iván Carpio said at least eight individuals took part in the shooting.
The suspects fled in two vehicles.
During the fleeing, the suspects dropped the weapons used in the assault.
The authorities found 38 bullet casings at the scene.
Carpio said a man allegedly involved in the assault was arrested.
San Felipe Mayor José Luis Dagnino expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased police officers.
“They were two men of law and value who died while on duty,” Dagnino wrote in social media.
From France, Governor Marina Avila wrote on Facebook 12 hours after the murder that Baja California condemns all forms of violence.
After lamenting the deaths, the governor said the state will collaborate with the Police Department to bring justice in the case.
“From the state government we will work in order to make San Felipe residents feel safe,” Gov. Avila said.
COURTS
Man sentenced for sexual abuse
A man was sentenced by a state judge for the sexual abuse case of a four-year-old girl.
The state Attorney General's office said Arturo Osvaldo Gonzalez Escamilla was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison.
The individual was accused for the 2017 and 2018 case reported in a residence located by Narciso de Mendoza Avenue in the Colonia Magisterial area.
The sexual abuse case was confirmed through victim testimony and psychological and gynecology tests, as well as other testimony and evidence.
In the Sept. 19 hearing the judge ruled the convicted man must pay close to $500 in damage repair.
Two indicted for ATM theft
Two men were indicted by a state judge for their alleged involvement in a series of ATM thefts, the Attorney General's office said.
According to the agency, Jose Eduardo and Adolfo Alejandro were indicted for the Sept. 15 theft.
The incident was reported in a bank located in the intersection of Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Benito Juárez Boulevard in the Fraccionamiento Las Palmas area.
The suspects allegedly opened a hole in the roof to enter the ATM area.
However, an alarm was activated when the suspects tried to take the cash.
Mexicali Police officers arrested the suspects at the scene.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
HOLIDAY
State observes union anniversary
A week after Mexican Independence Day the state of Baja California will observe another holiday on Friday.
This time, the authorities will observe the anniversary of the State and Municipal Employees Union.
State Executive Officer Rocío López said all state agencies will observe the local holiday that is originally on Sept. 22.
However, in order to grant employees a large weekend the holiday was moved a day.
The holiday is included in the union’s contract and state law.
As in other holidays, law enforcement and public healthcare agencies will remain open for emergencies.
Activities resume Monday, López said.
Arturo Bojorquez
