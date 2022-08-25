PUBLIC SAFETY
Second minor involved in fire dies
The six-year-old boy who survived a fire that left his brother dead succumbed to the burn injuries caused by the incident.
Angel Antonio Perez Becerra died Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the General Hospital, La Voz newspaper reported.
The injured minor was transported to the hospital with 70 percent of his body with second and third degree burnings.
The minor’s brother, who was identified as Daniel Alberto Perez Becerra, 4, died in the Colonia Insurgentes area fire.
The boys were under care of a woman who was identified as Olga, who apparently lived in a separate residence.
According to media reports, the fire was first reported to the authorities at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters found the 4-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. The minor apparently died of smoke intoxication.
EDUCATION
Merchants, authorities deliver school supplies
Members of the Mexicali Chamber of Commerce, along with a convenience store chain and state authorities delivered school supplies to local students days before the start of the school year.
Chamber President Lidia Granados said one of the association’s goals is to support families’ economy.
In the event, staff with the Family Development Agency provided nutrition seminars and free haircuts.
The supplies, which included backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, scissors and others, were donated by the Oxxo convenience store company.
Undersecretary of Basic Education Dulce María Jáuregui emphasized the effort held by merchants to benefit the community.
Over 660,000 students are expected to return to school Monday.
ECONOMY
American company announces expansion
Atlanta, Ga. based company Rheem held a groundbreaking ceremony of the new $40 million plant in Mexicali that is expected to provide job opportunities to over 1,000 workers.
The world-class company produces water heaters that have no impact on the environment, Baja California Governor Marina Avila said in the event.
The governor added in her speech that Rheem has put Mexico as a fundamental component in the North American supply chain.
Gov. Avila thanked the company representatives for keeping a permanent dialogue with the authorities and trusting the state for growth.
“Here we have innovators that have chosen Baja California to keep growing,” Gov. Avila said. “The state provides unbeatable conditions where more and better job and investment opportunities will come.”
Days ago, the Mexican Department of Economy and Innovation reported that during the first half of the year the state became home to $260.6 million in foreign investment.
In the meantime, Baja California expects to receive an additional $900 million in foreign investment in the coming months.
The state’s economy has recorded a 3.5 percent growth while becoming the fourth highest job creator in the country. However, most of those job opportunities are low-wage, previous reports say.
Job creation has become possible thanks to the state’s dynamics and the permanent collaboration between the authorities and entrepreneurs, Gov. Avila said.
Also, the governor highlighted that the state provides legal certainty to companies where the rule of law is respected.
STATE
Public employees get political party colored uniforms
State public utilities employees were provided Tuesday with new uniforms whose colors coincide with those of the president’s political party.
In a prepared statement, Mexicali State Public Utilities Commission General Manager Armando Carrazco López announced an event in which burgundy uniforms were delivered to employees.
Assemblyman and Public Employee Union Secretary General Manuel Guerrero Luna also took part in the event held in the commission’s Multiple Use Room.
“The most important (thing) is that uniforms are functional, of good quality and that staff can be identified,” Carrazco López said.
Assemblyman Guerrero Luna said the uniforms were delivered with a little delay due to management issues.
Union representatives of all of the commission’s offices took part in the event.
Union representative Abraham Castro said field workers received gray uniforms while office staff were given burgundy colored uniforms.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
