EDUCATION
Secretary visits school after sexual abuse
complaints
A state official visited the downtown Mexicali school Thursday, Dec. 8, where several parents filed complaints before the state Attorney General’s office for alleged sexual abuse cases of students.
Sec. Gerardo Solís met with parents of the Leona Vicario Primary School.
The state official said in a prepared statement the authorities have committed to protect students, teachers and staff at schools. According to Solís, the administration protects children and teenagers in order to provide education services and avoid violent acts against students.
Media outlets have reported the school principal failed to call the police after receiving the first complaints. Instead, the principal called the area’s director.
The teacher has already been removed from the classroom. It is unclear if the teacher has been arrested.
Parents have told media outlets the principal has denied meeting with complainants.
Sec. Solís said the agency has a zero-tolerance policy against cases of sexual abuse from teachers.
The state official assured the agency has collaborated with law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities in the cases.
The state Attorney General’s office has also moved forward with at least two complaints while the rest is under investigation.
Parents and students will be provided counseling while preventative measures are taken at the school, the secretary said in the statement.
Sec. Solís said staff activities in reaction to the complaints will also be under investigation.
ENVIRONMENT
Air quality binational
monitoring project
announced
The state Department of Public Health announced a binational effort along with other public agencies and non-profit organizations that seek to provide tools and prevention activities to help residents protect against air pollution.
The program, named Proyecto Frontera, or “Border Project” in English, seeks to improve the administration and outreaching among environmental protection agencies and organizations like Mexicali’s Hélice and Redspira, as well as the Imperial County Air Quality Control District and Comité Cívico del Valle.
Assistant Director of Health Néstor Hernández said the project seeks to determine the outstanding situation of air quality, while identifying the most polluted areas by providing training, setting a new manual to address environmental contingencies and the development of an oversight air quality tool.
The authorities also seek to update data related to illnesses impacted by air pollution like asthma, acute rhinopharyngitis, acute sinusitis, pharyngitis, bronchitis, and others, said Chief Epidemiologist Oscar Zazueta.
So far, the authorities have held several meetings in which over 30 participants have provided insight regarding this issue.
Also, the project has led to the signing of an agreement that includes activities to consolidate monitoring activities of air quality and public health, as well as the holding of two seminars from experts of Mexico’s National Public Health Institute.
WATER
Officials meet to discuss water cleaning effort
State and city officials met Wednesday, Dec. 7 in order to discuss a proposal that seeks to rehabilitate water emitters that belong to Mexicali’s water conveyance system. This was their second meeting on the subject.
The project seeks to replace damaged equipment in order to make sure residual waters are collected.
The water conveyance system improvement will help reduce gas concentration that causes corrosion in water delivery lines, while preventing raw water into the New River.
At the same time, the project will help keep urban areas free of wastewater seepage and protect public health.
The state Commission of Public Utilities of Mexicali requested non-reimbursable funds to the North American Development Bank to partially finance the rehabilitation effort. However, the project must first obtain a certification through public participation.
The project is expected to cost 115 million pesos – little over $6 million USD. Half of the funds will be provided by the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement’s Border Environmental Infrastructure Fund. The state and Mexican governments will provide the other half of matching funds.
State Secretary of Water Management and Protection Armando Samaniego said the project will benefit over 700,000 Mexicali residents.
“By ensuring the efficient collection and evacuation of wastewater, through the replacement of emitter lines in the city, risks and damages to health due to diseases will be eliminated, mainly due to discharges of wastewater without treatment or with inadequate treatment and flows contaminated,” said Sec. Samaniego.
“However, the indirect benefit reaches each and every one of Baja Californians because contamination of aquifers such as the New River will be reduced, also avoiding the crossing of untreated wastewater to California,” the secretary said.
COURTS
Two sentenced for
kidnapping
Two men were sentenced to spend 53 years in prison for the kidnapping and robbery of a Mexicali resident.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the convicted men are Iván Moreno López and Kevin José García Caunes, the latter also known as Carlos Eloy Celada Pantoja.
The state Attorney General’s office said in the hearings García Caunes arrived at the victim’s home in order to sell a Yamaha motorcycle on June 25, 2019, however, the suspect told the victim he was unable to bring the motorcycle due to an injury.
The two traveled to a Fraccionamiento Residencias area home where the suspects assaulted the victim and kept him against his will. The victim was robbed of a wallet and a smartphone.
The suspects then called the victim’s relatives to demand a cash payment of 150,000 pesos, now valued over $7,500 USD.
A victim’s sibling arrived at the scene and asked that his brother be released. As the suspects declined to release the victim, the victim’s brother called the police.
Police agents arrested the suspects and released the victim.
CRIME
Man shot to death in rural Mexicali
A 42-year-old man was shot to death Thursday morning, Dec. 8 in a rural town, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at 7:14 a.m. at the Ejido Lázaro Cárdenas Norte rural town, according to La Voz newspaper.
A reporting party told the police several shots were heard from behind a gas station. Upon arrival, police agents found the victim with several shotgun wounds.
The police found at the scene 13 bullet casings of two different calibers – 9 mm and 40 mm.
The victim was identified as Joel.
– Arturo Bojórquez
