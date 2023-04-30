CITY
Hundreds of security guards expected to register
About a thousand security guards are expected to register with the City of Mexicali after local ordinances were modified.
Mexicali Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Crónica newspaper the city has registered 25 guards who work for local bars so far.
Guards must provide a picture, full name and a letter of no criminal record. Security guards must also get trained by the state Department of Public Safety.
Modified ordinances mandate security must also pass a drug test. The modifications came after a dozen men have been reported missing in the last two years.
ECONOMY
Schedule bill impact expected
Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Jose Antonio Villa Gonzalez said the proposal to reduce the labor week to 40 from 48 hours is expected to impact local businesses.
On Wednesday, members of a congressional legislative commission approved a bill that, if enacted, would modify Mexico's labor law to reduce the working week. However, lawmakers decided to leave the bill for floor consideration until September.
The bill seeks to provide employees more time for their families.
Villa told La Voz newspaper companies will need to implement the proposal in a staggered manner.
The Chamber president admitted Mexican workers have one of the largest labor schedules worldwide.
The Chamber president said many companies are struggling to hire employees in order to fill in about 3,000 vacancies statewide. Villa told the newspaper companies will be impacted due to an increase of operation costs.
DEVELOPMENT
Mexicali leads in abandoned homes
In Baja California, Mexicali leads in abandoned homes — even above Tijuana, one of the largest cities in the country.
Regional Director of the National Housing Fund Institute Ana Lizeth Gomez told La Crónica newspaper the state has about 38,000 abandoned homes, half of which are located in Mexicali.
The agency has expedited the abandoned homes recovery program — especially those under the institute's jurisdiction.
Gomez said the agency has remodeled abandoned homes for resale after a court decides to turn the property back to the institute. However, the regional Director admitted few homes have been recovered.
Gomez told the newspaper the agency will focus on the recovery of abandoned homes in southeastern Mexicali.
SPORTS
Mexicali taekwondo fighter to compete in Azerbaijan
Mexicali Taekwondo fighter Leslie Soltero plans to compete in the World Tournament to be held in Azerbaijan, the state Institute of Sports said.
Soltero will take part of the tournament along with Daniela Souza, of Tijuana. The tournament will take place from May 29 to June 6.
The tournament provides points to fighters in order to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.
Soltero and Souza won their tickets after evaluations made by the Mexican Federation of Taekwondo.
Last year, Soltero became World champion in the World Tournament held in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico in the -67 kilogram division. Souza also was champion in the -49 category.
The rest of the Mexican delegation is composed by Brenda Costa Rica (-46 kilograms), Fabiola Villegas (-53), Regina Jimenez (-57), Itzel Velasquez (-62), Victoria Heredia (-73), Paloma Garcia (-73), Cesar Rodriguez (-54), Brandon Plaza (-58), Carlos Navarro (-63), Iker Casas (-68), José Nava (-74), José Pastor (-80), Bryan Salazar (-87), and Carlos Sansores (+87).
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.