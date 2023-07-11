CRIME
Senior resident found dead with signs of foul play
A 60-year-old man was found dead early Saturday with signs of foul play.
According to media reports, the victim was found at 5:37 a.m. on June 8 in the Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla area.
La Crónica newspaper reported the state Coroner’s office determined Jesús died of suffocation. No other details were immediately available.
Trio caught for kidnapping, victim released
Three men observed by Mexicali Police officers forcing a victim into a vehicle were arrested over the weekend in the Villafontana subdivision.
The police said agents were patrolling the area when the suspects were observed forcing the victim to get into a Chevrolet Cruze.
The arrested suspects were identified as Sergio Rene, 49, Saul, 40, and Israel, 46.
Police said the suspects allegedly possessed a small plastic bag with marijuana and the suspects were transported to the Attorney General's office for processing.
COURTS
Man indicted for alleged sexual assault
A man who allegedly attempted to commit sexual assault on a friend was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General's office said the judge indicted José Miguel “N,” no age disclosed, for the January 20, 2021 case.
According to the authorities, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim while she was unconscious.
The victim told the authorities that during a gathering she felt sick and the suspect presumably offered to help her get to a bedroom on the second floor.
After quite some time, another person decided to go see the victim and found the suspect allegedly committing the crime.
The judge denied probation and decided to keep the suspect in custody during the trial. Also, the judge gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
Man indicted for sexual abuse of minor
A man who allegedly committed sexual abuse against a minor a few years ago was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
The agency said Juan Carlos “N,” no age disclosed, was indicted for the 2019 and 2020 cases reported in a Mexicali home.
The abuse was corroborated through medical exams, the agency said.
State police officers executed the arrest warrant back in May.
In the Sunday, July 2 hearing, the judge decided to keep the suspect under custody and provided prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alleged Sinaloa kidnapper apprehended
A Sinaloa man sought for years for kidnapping was arrested in Mexicali.
The state Attorney General's office said Julio César “N,” no age reported, was apprehended with an outstanding arrest warrant issued in 2019.
The agency said after the kidnapping the suspect fled to Mexicali in order to avoid the arrest.
State detectives and police agents found and arrested the suspect in the Misión de Puebla area. The suspect was transported back to the state of Sinaloa for processing.
Man arrested for arson
A man who allegedly caused a fire in a rural Mexicali home was arrested by the police.
According to the authorities, the suspect was identified as José Luis “N,” 34.
A reporting party told the police the suspect allegedly caused a fire that left total loss of a tile roof and damages to a Ford Taurus. The incident took place in the Ejido Choropo rural town.
The suspect was aggressive, drunk, and in alleged possession of a firearm, which the police seized. Although the suspect attempted to flee, the police were able to stop the individual.
The suspect was turned over to the state Attorney General's office for processing.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
