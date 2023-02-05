PUBLIC SAFETY
Sexual abuse cases show 32% increase in 2022
Sexual abuse cases increased by 32% last year compared to 2021.
Records from the State Department of Citizens’ Safety show the cases climbed from 1,297 in 2021 to 1,680 last year.
The records show July and August reported the largest number of cases reported in 2021. Last year, May and June recorded the largest figure.
The Center of Economic Studies of Baja California said that at least five women were victims of sexual abuse every day on average — the highest in the last eight years, according to the report.
At the same time, domestic violence increased 5.5% statewide from 12,568 cases to 13,262.
“Insecurity increased to worrying levels,” the Center said.
According to the Center, violence and crime combined with low wages and the world’s recession have led to stagnant economic growth in the last two decades.
For its part, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography has reported a decline of Baja California’s gross domestic product.
The economic impact also led to the closing of businesses due to the lack of economic development strategies, the Center said.
Last week, the Employer Confederation of Mexicali called the authorities to change its public safety strategy to address crime, which has recorded an increase in the last year in most cases.
The Center said foreign investment has also seen an impact due to crime. Last year, the state recorded the highest number of closed companies since 2008.
The center said crime has been a cause of small businesses and the exodus of almost $520 million in investment in the last three quarters.
BUSINESS
Egg, tortilla prices impact businesses, customers
The Center of Economic Studies of Baja California said egg and tortilla prices have gone up the highest in the last 26 years, especially in Mexicali and Tijuana.
In the first half of January, Mexicali recorded one of the highest inflation rates on food items.
Egg prices went up 36.2%, the Center added.
Prices of tortillas — one of the essential food items for Mexicans — saw a price hike of 25.8%.
Previously, the Mexicali Chamber of Commerce said high inflation rates have led consumers to reduce shopping.
The rise of a the price of eggs – a basic ingredient to make bread, cakes, and other products– will also impact consumers in eateries and other businesses.
Besides eggs and tortillas, other items have seen significant price increases, such as vegetables, flour, and milk, which has led eateries to increase dish prices, Mexicali Restaurant Chamber President Raúl Vásquez told La Voz newspaper.
Combined with the rise of taxes and increase of the minimum wage, item prices have forced restaurants to increase prices 5% to 25%, Vásquez said.
ECONOMY
Street vendor permits hike after pandemic
A city official said that the number of street vendor permits increased by 25% after the pandemic.
The city has 8,800 permits issued for street bazaar sites, street vendors, swap meets and others, Jose Alonzo Echeverria, Mexicali Office of Ambulant Commerce Chief, told La Voz newspaper.
Up until last month, permits had a cost of up to around $150 USD. Echeverria said the cost of permits increased by about 8% in February.
People with disabilities, senior citizens, and retired employees are exempt from permit fees until March.
As of January 23, about 1,500 permit holders paid their renewal. Echeverria said most of those renewals were made by seniors, who are commonly the first to request permit renewals.
The city also offers fee discounts during the first three months of the year.
CITY
Dozens of private parking lots incompliant
About half a hundred private parking lots have been found in incompliance with city ordinances, La Crónica newspaper reported.
According to the report, Mexicali Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela said the agency is working along with the Planning Department in order to bring those lots in compliance.
New state law mandates all private parking lot owners must provide vehicle owners insurance in case of theft or damages. Before the law was enacted, parking lots had signs that warned drivers the company was not responsible for any thefts or damages caused inside the parking lot.
Valenzuela told the newspaper the agency is not seeking to collect fines or fees but to “make parking lot owners comply with municipal ordinances.”
Valenzuela said parking lots not in compliance are located all over the city.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
