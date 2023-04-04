IMMIGRATION
City requests additional funds for shelter expansion
A City of Mexicali official said the municipal government has made a request of additional funds in order to expand the Peregrino Shelter.
Family Development Agency Director Karla Edith Gonzalez said the city has applied to obtain 15 million pesos, or close to a million dollars in U.S. currency, to the federal government for the expansion, according to La Crónica newspaper.
Gonzalez said the funds will be used to expand the kitchen area and cover operation funds to provide services to more immigrants. A response is expected by the end of April, the director said.
According to Gonzalez, the first stage of the expansion was paid for by Mexico's federal government. The director said additional funds will be requested to the International Immigration Organization of the United Nations for the second stage.
Local authorities expect the number of immigrants will double in the upcoming future.
Gonzalez told the newspaper the group of Angolan immigrants that recently arrived in the city was admitted into the U.S. due to their death risk.
Last week, Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said no public agency has a program to provide services to arriving immigrants. At the same time, the mayor assured there is a crisis in the city due to the arrival of immigrants from Central America and Africa.
The mayor considers the Mexican government as responsible to address the issue, according to the newspaper.
ASSEMBLY
Salary equality bill introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks forcing employers to pay similar salaries to both men and women.
Assemblywoman Amintha Briceño, of the conservative National Action Party, said in a statement the bill seeks to modify two articles of the Law of Equality of Men and Women of Baja California. The proposal was turned over to legislative commissions for discussion.
According to the bill’s content, the state would be mandated to implement actions to promote salary equality for men and women who perform similar duties.
The bill’s mandate includes the departments of Economy and Labor, as well as cities, colleges and other organizations.
The lawmaker pointed out that several studies highlight the increase of women in productive activities yet earn less than their male counterparts.
Two years ago, Mexico approved a legislative package to grant the implementation of salary equality.
INFRASTRUCTURE
State reports end of street repair
Over the weekend, the state Department of Infrastructure and Urban Development reported the end of the repairs made in a southerly busy intersection in the New River Boulevard.
Secretary Arturo Espinoza said the agency had to repair several cave-ins in the intersection with the Héctor Terán Avenue at a cost of 10 million pesos, or over half a million dollars in U.S. currency.
The agency first installed new concrete caps in over 203 yards. Then, the agency moved forward with the paving.
Previously the agency rehabilitated another intersection of the New River Boulevard with Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.
Although the major repairs have reportedly been finished, the agency plans to continue with other minor repairs during the month in order to protect pedestrians and drivers.
Sec. Espinoza called on residents to drive with caution through the area by following speed limits and street signals.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.