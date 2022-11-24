IMMIGRATION
Shelters reach cap, activist says
The manager of an immigrant shelter recently said shelters have reached their cap.
Activist Altagracia Tamayo told La Crónica newspaper immigrants will keep coming to the city.
Last week, the Hogar de Angeles – “Home of Angels” in English – was opened and has already reached its cap with families from Venezuela and from the Mexican states of Michoacán and Guerrero.
Tamayo called immigrants to seek asylum through the Mexican government, especially Venezuelans who keep coming in order to cross to the U.S.
Venezuelans “must go to Mexico City and get their papers there,” Tamayo told the newspaper.
However, many immigrants arrived in the country without knowledge on how to regularize their stay.
So far about 2,500 immigrants live in shelters, Tamayo said. In addition, shelters are in need of formula for children, eggs, blankets and other items.
The activist said shelter managers will request Mexican government delegate Alejandro Ruiz for help after the federal official assured no request has been formally made.
CRIME
Man shot to death in
southeast Mexicali
A man was shot to death early Tuesday in a southeast Mexicali area, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that the incident was first reported to authorities on Nov. 22 at 2:57 a.m. in the Fraccionamiento Misión San Ángel area. A reporting party told the police about a shooting in the area.
Police officers were deployed to the scene where a woman told agents the victim entered her home’s yard.
Suddenly, a shot was heard. Upon exiting her home the woman observed a man with a shotgun wound in the face.
The reporting party told the authorities the victim is not related to her.
Red Cross paramedics declared the man dead on the scene. The victim was not identified immediately.
The victim was described as an individual of about 5’7” tall who was dressed in a blue jacket, blue pants, black tennis shoes, cap, a waist bag and a 50 pesos bill in their left hand.
STATE
Governor announces tax break
for small businesses
Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda announced that small businesses will be exempt from paying the Payroll Tax surcharge.
Recently, the State Assembly approved a bill that applies a surtax of 1.25% to the so-called payroll tax.
Avila Olmeda enacted the bill despite the call from business associations to veto the proposal due to its impact.
In a statement, Gov. Ávila said the exemption was included in the bill.
The governor assured the state seeks to eliminate tax burdens to small companies to promote a healthy economy in the State.
Interested small business owners must provide the state with their information in the tax system’s website.
Gustavo Santos Hernández Valenzuela, director of the Baja California Tax Administration Service (SAT BC), said providing business information is the first step to get the tax break. Then, the agency must verify the data and approve the application.
Hernández Valenzuela added that this benefit is intended for one-person companies and small businesses. The tax break also applies to those businesses with up to 50 employees.
The Governor emphasized the tax break seeks to contribute to economic prosperity that promotes sustainable development and growth in Baja California.
SPORTS
Baseball club manager fired
The Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club announced Tuesday the dismissal of team manager Gil Velázquez.
The team also dismissed coaches Pedro Meré and Eleazar Mora.
The team ended up in the first round of the season in seventh place.
Aguilas lost the three games of the series against Sultanes in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.
The club announced veteran third base coach Jesús Arredondo as acting manager during the second round of the first series.
The team moved pitching Coach Salvador Garibay to the bullpen coaching job and former MLB player Jailen Peguero as bullpen coach.
The club thanked Velazquez, Meré and Mora for their time with the team.
– Arturo Bojórquez
