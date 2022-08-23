WEATHER
Showers turn city crazy
Early Monday showers turned Mexicali streets crazy. Even worse, the state Office of Emergency Management expects more rain for the next few days.
Civil Protection Coordinator Salvador Cervantes said for Tuesday rain possibility is 67 percent, while for Wednesday and Thursday the probability increases to 95 percent.
Although Monday showers left no injuries the city observed five flooded areas, 14 energy issues and seven fallen trees.
The showers left six rural towns without power, Cervantes said.
In Mexicali, eastern areas were mostly impacted with floods in Cetys Avenue and Carranza Boulevard.
The state Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali will address reports as well, Cervantes said.
The City of Mexicali deployed Public Services staff to extract water from Cetys Avenue, the intersection of San Felipe Highway and Hector Terán Avenue and the San Luis Highway.
EDUCATION
Secretary, union members meet
A Baja California official met Monday with members of the State Union of Education Workers, or SETE in Spanish, in order to demand the payment of overdue salaries.
The education workers held a demonstration just outside the Department of Education, where an informal meeting with Secretary Gerardo Solís was held.
Union Secretary General Miguel Lara said about 300 teachers and workers are owed over $2 million in due salaries.
Lara said although Governor Marina Avila instructed to solve the issue back in May the authorities had not provided a solution.
The secretary general added that around 400 interim teachers had not gotten their pay either.
Secretary Solís called union members to have additional meetings to study the issue case by case in order to create a list to start paying due salaries.
Lara said the union wants no more meetings, but an immediate solution.
Sec. Solís said the state has negotiated the disbursement of additional funds from the federal government to cover due salaries.
The secretary warned union members to avoid impacting students as the school year starts Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rocky mountain fever death toll increases
Rocky Mountain fever deaths have increased to 15 this year.
At the same time, patients affected by rickettsiosis have climbed to 35.
Also, the state Department of Public Health has recorded 56 cases that were discarded as patients tested negative.
The agency recently held an event to promote prevention measures in vulnerable communities in the outskirts of Mexicali.
Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said over the weekend the authorities held an event in the Colonia Rivera Campestre south of Mexicali.
The authorities visited close to 500 homes to help residents and take samples from pets.
Also, the agency dewormed 85 pets and owners were offered pet spaying.
Over a hundred residents were educated to detect ticks.
Rocky Mountain fever is a tick borne illness that has caused dozens of deaths in Mexicali in at least the last decade.
Besides dogs and cats, ticks can be found in outdoor furniture.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, and others.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes public safety fund
After the Mexican government stopped providing funds to states and cities to address crime a state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to start a brand new public safety fund.
Assemblyman Diego Echevarría, with the National Action Party, said the proposal seeks to compensate funds lost from the federal government.
Crime funds assignment was modified in 2016. The Mexican government disbursed back then 4 billion pesos or $200 million among the 300 largest cities with the highest crime rates.
However, the Lopez Obrador administration changed the rules, while the funds simply disappeared.
At the same time, the administration started funding the recently created National Guard with 3.3 billion pesos.
Echevarría considered that policy as mistaken given that the new law enforcement agency has no national coverage.
Also, the legislator said first respondents need those funds more to purchase vehicles, weapons, vests and communication devices, while providing more cop training.
The lawmaker proposed to set apart funds from the payroll tax to disburse money to municipalities based on population and crime rates.
