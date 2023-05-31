PUBLIC SAFETY
Significant drug seizure reported
Military personnel and Mexican federal agents seized over 260 kilograms of methamphetamine in rural Mexicali last week.
This was the second significant seizure recorded in the area. The most recent incident was reported on May 24 in the Los Manantiales area.
At the scene, the authorities seized 264.11 kilograms of methamphetamine, 108 kilograms of chemicals used to produce drugs, 20 firearms, over 3,000 bullet cartridges, 50 firearm magazines, two grenades, five police vests, 10 vehicles, a motorcycle, and the property.
The Mexican Department of National Defense said in a statement the authorities also arrested one individual.
The seized items and the person arrested were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
Also last week, the military arrested five individuals at the Ejido Sinaloa rural town with over a ton of methamphetamine, more than 600 kilograms of chemicals, drugs, and guns.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Armed man nabbed after police chase
A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, May 28 after a police chase, the state Department of Public Safety said.
The authorities arrested Hector Manuel “N,” of Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico.
State police officers reportedly observed the suspect in a gray Hyundai Sonata.
The driver allegedly ignored stop signs and police agents attempted to stop the driver. The suspect allegedly attempted to flee.
The suspect stopped the vehicle blocks ahead and tried to flee on foot but was arrested by police agents.
The police found a 9mm firearm loaded with three bullets among the suspect’s belongings.
The police also found three bullet casings inside the vehicle.
The suspect, along with the firearm and the vehicle, were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office for processing.
CRIME
Presumed murder victim found by relatives
A man was found dead Sunday morning, May 28, in rural Mexicali with several gunshot wounds.
Newspaper reports say the incident occurred in the Colonia 5 de Mayo area.
The victim’s brother and cousin found the victim, who was preliminarily identified as Tony. The man was on his knees with his face on the floor.
At the scene, the authorities found four bullet casings calibers .223 and 9mm. The police also found damages to a Dodge Dakota.
A neighbor told the police four vehicles were observed earlier that day arriving at the scene.
Man found dead south of Mexicali
The body of a man in his mid-30s was found Sunday morning, May 28 next to a meat packaging company by the San Felipe Highway.
La Voz newspaper said the man suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and the chest.
The victim, who was identified as Luis, 22, was found by the Kilometer 13 Mark of the San Felipe Highway by the Colonia Cerro Prieto 6 area without a shirt and with his pants down.
Police officers arrived at the scene and found the man who was of white skin, robust complexion, black hair, and wearing a beard.
The newspaper said the victim could have been the man who was kidnapped the day before.
According to the newspaper, the state Coroner’s office reported the victim had 320 stab wounds.
STATE
Governor announces installation of air conditioner units at schools
Weeks before the end of the school year Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced the installation of over 2,000 air conditioning units in hundreds of schools.
The Governor said 424 Mexicali and San Felipe schools would have the air conditioners before temperatures rise.
According to the Governor, with time the state plans to purchase additional units to replace or install air conditioners in more schools.
State Secretary of Education Gerardo Solis said the air conditioners will slowly be purchased until October.
Use, vandalism and wire theft affect school air conditioners that need replacement.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
