LAW ENFORCEMENT
Small home-based casino dismantled
State police officers dismantled a small casino that was working in a Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal area home.
The state Attorney General's office said on Monday, May 8, agents arrived at the scene after receiving an anonymous tip.
The agency seized nine computers during the execution of a search warrant.
Also, police officers seized a small bag with an undisclosed amount of marijuana, according to the authorities.
The seized items were turned over to the drug smuggling unit, per the agency.
COURTS
Man sentenced to 20 years for murder, attempted robbery
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 20 years in prison for a June 2017 murder and attempted robbery case, the Attorney General's office said.
The sentence was issued after a plea agreement held by the defense attorney and prosecutors.
According to the agency, Leonardo Torres Morones, no age reported, pleaded guilty to the homicide of an unnamed victim.
The authorities said the victim and a friend were talking while in a 2003 Ford Escape in a park located at the Fraccionamiento 27 de Septiembre area.
Suddenly, Torres Morones and Juan Jose Pacheco, who was already sentenced to 22 years in jail, arrived at the scene and brandished a shotgun and a firearm to rob the victims.
The victim refused to get robbed and was shot by the suspects. The victim succumbed to the injuries later in the General Hospital.
The suspects were arrested in March 2019.
CRIME
Man shot to death while having lunch with wife
A 36-year-old man was shot to death on Monday, May 8 while having lunch with his wife, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper said the incident took place in a Fraccionamiento Valle de Puebla area home.
The victim’s wife told the police the suspect entered the scene and shot at the man.
The suspect, who was dressed in a black and red shirt and denim jeans, fled in a white Ford Focus.
The police found two bullet casings at the scene, where Red Cross paramedics declared the man dead.
Two femicides reported Monday
Two women were killed on Monday, May 8, according to media reports.
In one of the incidents, the victim was allegedly assassinated by unknown individuals. In this case, the victim was shot several times to their death.
La Voz newspaper said the victim was chased by unknown individuals who were cruising in a truck by the streets of the Colonia Reacomodo Rio Colorado area.
Upon arriving at her home, the victim was shot while still in her vehicle. The victim succumbed to the injuries later at the General Hospital.
The other case reportedly occurred in the Ciudad Morelos town.
The victim and the suspect were having an argument inside a vehicle. The male suspect presumably shot at the victim and then took his own life.
Witnesses told the police the victim and the suspects parked in a business and were having a verbal fight.
The woman was heard screaming and later a shot was heard as well. Police officers observed a firearm in the suspect's hand.
The newspaper said the woman was 40 years of age and the man 53. Both lived in the town.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
