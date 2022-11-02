PUBLIC HEALTH
State agency shuts down 20 clinics
The state Commission to Protect against Sanitary Risks has shut down 20 clinics whether temporarily or permanently after finding anomalies.
La Crónica newspaper reported that those clinics have been closed after the agency held inspections at the sites.
Commission Director Erwin Areizaga told the newspaper that among those clinics, the agency closed Jerusalén Clinic for lack of permits. The agency also shut down the Diagnosis Clinic after the death of a patient. The other 18 have reopened after addressing issues.
Director Areizaga said the agency has a certain timeline for which clinics can address any anomalies in order to reopen.
The state official said the agency acknowledges that those businesses provide an income to families of employees, but the authorities must protect people’s health.
According to Areizaga, clinics must comply with over 80 regulations in order to remain operating. Most of the anomalies detected were caused by lack of knowledge or misinformation.
CRIME
Store owner shot to death
The owner of a small Fraccionamiento Villas del Campo area store was shot to death Monday. The victim was identified as José Luis “N,” 63.
The victim was found on the street just in front of the store. The incident was first reported to the police at 9:30 a.m.
According to the reports the victim confronted at least one suspect who tried to rob him. Witnesses told the police the suspect was dressed on a gray sweatshirt, blue denim jeans, black cap and red face mask.
The suspect fled on a bicycle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business organization demands strategies against crime
A business organization leader demanded state and city authorities to address strategies against crime after the recent violent incidents occurred in Mexicali.
Entrepreneurial Confederation of Mexicali President Octavio Sandoval told La Voz newspaper, high crime rates have been reported all over throughout the year, with crimes increasing more recently.
“We have proposed to revise the strategy as it has produced no results,” Sandoval told the newspaper. “Every single day the crimes become more serious.”
The confederation president said the authorities cannot deny the criminal wave by showing “happy figures.”
National Cargo Transportation Chamber President in Mexicali, Luciano Jiménez, told the newspaper the perception of insecurity in the city has been increasing in Mexicali.
A recent report released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography said this perception slightly decreased in the last quarter.
Jiménez said crime is most significant on highways where law enforcement is not seen patrolling the areas, where robberies and assaults of drivers have been reported.
Jiménez admitted that these crimes are not at high levels reported in other states.
– Arturo Bojórquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.