PUBLIC HEALTH
State exempts certain
restaurants from smoking ban
Restaurants that have a smoking space over 10 yards from its premises will be exempted from the federal smoking ban.
Mexicali Chamber of Restaurants President Raúl Vasquez said the state agency authorized smoking in areas over 10 yards away from eateries.
The exemption was set by the State Commission to Prevent from Sanitary Risks – the enforcement agency of the federally mandated smoking ban.
Less than half of chamber members have a smoking space at their facilities, Vasquez said.
Now, many eateries seek to comply with the new mandates set by the Mexican government, which goes into effect right after Valentine’s Day.
Starting next week, restaurants, hotels and bars, among others, must forbid smoking in their premises or otherwise face citations of at least $5,000 USD.
Previously, Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados opposed the new mandates under allegations of violations of Mexican law.
BUSINESS
Natural gas prices hit
manufacturing companies
Members of the National Industrial Chamber have requested the natural gas distribution company to offer some relief in order to pay bills as the price has increased around nine times.
According to a report, last month natural gas prices significantly impacted 36 companies. Twelve of those companies need natural gas for their operations.
Chamber President Alberto Sanchez said the organization has asked Sempra Energy for help in order to pay the natural gas bills and a change of its business model.
La Voz newspaper reported that chamber and gas company representatives met Friday, February 3, to discuss prices.
Sempra Energy previously declined to meet with the chamber, however, the gas company changed its mind after the chamber ran an advertisement criticizing Sempra Energy.
The parties will meet once again in a couple weeks, the newspaper said.
The chamber sees the gas company treatment as a block although each member has an individual contract.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual assault
A man who was accused of a January 2022 sexual assault case reported in rural Mexicali was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said Francisco Javier “N,” no age reported, was indicted for the incident occurred in the Ejido Paredones rural town.
The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s bedroom. Eventually, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and a firearm.
According to the authorities, the suspect told victim to keep quiet or otherwise he would kill her. The suspect then committed sexual assault on the victim.
The victim filed a complaint and the sexual abuse was confirmed through testing.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
ASSEMBLY
Body guard bill introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to amend Baja California’s Public Safety Law in order to regulate the assignment of police officers as body guards for public officials.
The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Alejandrina Corral, of the conservative National Action Party.
The lawmaker said people are interested in creating a new Body Guard Assignment Public Service to protect public officials who are related to public safety, administration of justice and correctional activities.
Recently, the state Secretary of the Treasury reported members of the Commission of the Treasury that at least 60 police officers from the State Department of Public Safety are assigned as body guards. That means half of the state police agency force are assigned as body guards.
Assemblywoman Corral admitted that body guards are needed to protect the rule of law, however, the legislator said this protection service must be regulated in order to stop the use of body guards for officials who do not need protection and turns into an inappropriate use of public funds.
The lawmaker proposes to create a committee within the Department of Public Safety that assigns police officers as body guards after holding a feasibility study. Corral also proposed a registration of body guards.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.